A sign of maturity is using disappointment for gain.

That’s been Brandon Kennedy’s mindset since he tore his ACL the Monday following Tennessee’s opening-season loss to West Virginia last year.

"It was a tough week,” Kennedy recalled. “I was really excited to play the next game and improve the things we didn't do so well in the West Virginia game. It's hard. I took the opportunity to work with my teammates and be a better leader once I got hurt.”

The news of the severity of the injury was a surprise to everyone, including Kennedy, who thought he had just a mild sprain of some kind.

“I kind of got nicked up. I thought it was a meniscus tear but it ended up being an ACL,” Kennedy said.

“It’s tough being an older guy and having been through an injury the previous year. I just worked hard and I kind of knew what to expect going through the injury.”

Having been injured before, Kennedy also knew he had to make the most of it gaining a better grasp on the offense.

“You can watch extra film. You can learn the scheme better. You can really use it to your advantage,” Kennedy said fo his injury.

This spring, Kennedy is limited in his contact work, as the medical people and coaches are being cautious with him. Kennedy confirmed what head coach Jeremy Pruitt stated to open spring — if it was game week, Kennedy would be full-speed just six months removed from surgery.

But because it’s spring, there is no rush to put Kennedy back into the lineup just yet. The Vols are easing him back into things, and now seven months removed from the injury, the Alabama native feels like he’s close to where he needs to be physically.

“I feel like I’m right where I need to be. I have taken this opportunity to get my upper body really, really strong and my lower body is coming along as well,” Kennedy said.

"I feel pretty healthy. (Senior Associate Director of Sports Medicine for Football) Jeronimo (Boche), the nutrition staff, Coach (Fitzgerald), everybody has been working behind me trying to push me back to where I was.”

Kennedy also feels being the second year in the program is huge benefit to not just him but everyone on the offensive front.

“I think we can be way better than last year. You have year two in the strength program. You know what to expect. You know what you are going to run. I think we will be stronger.”

For now, Kennedy’s focus is on returning to the game field and winning back his starting job. However, he hasn’t ruled out exploring the possibility of extending his career and appealing the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility since he has lost two full seasons to injury.

"It is a possibility, it is up in the air. I just want to get back and do everything to help my team.”

To do that, Kennedy must continue to be patient as no one is in a hurry to rush him back to the field.