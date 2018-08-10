Brandon Kennedy has exactly zero career starts on his ledger, but the former Alabama reserve offensive lineman became a household name this summer when Nick Saban blocked his transfer and made a grandstanding defense of the decision.

“Do we want free agency in the SEC?,” Saban said at a Pro Am golf tournament in May.

“Should guys be able to leave your team and go play for somebody else next year that you have to play against? I do feel that there are cases where that may be a viable option if it’s for academic reasons.”

For about a month, Kennedy sat in limbo as the SEC publicly debated its grad transfer rules.

The former 4-star prospect from Wetumpka (Ala.) High was looking to attend either Tennessee or Auburn, and finally got the green light in June when the conference changed its bylaws on grad transfer movement within the league.

Kennedy chose the Vols and can grin and chuckle a bit about the whole situation now.

“I’m not a big media guy," he said, smiling.

"It was kind of hard for me. I feel like I adjusted to it well and took it all in stride.”

Kennedy came to Tennessee to pursue a degree in sports psychology, but the redshirt junior admitted his “familiarity” with former Alabama defensive coordinator and new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt played a major role in his decision to pick the Vols.

“He was a defensive coach,” Kennedy said, “But we still had a relationship. I’d say he brought me here.”

Kennedy, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, saw limited snaps in just 10 games for Alabama over three seasons, yet the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center is expected to be a plug-and-play option for UT. Tennessee’s shorthanded offensive line needed the additional body and potential boost of a stabilizing force inside. Conversely, the opportunity to see the field immediately was certainly attractive to the reserve center.

“(Pruitt) told me I have a great opportunity if I come here and do what I have to do,” Kennedy said.