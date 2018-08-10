Kennedy took wild summer 'in stride,' has quickly earned respect from Vols
Brandon Kennedy has exactly zero career starts on his ledger, but the former Alabama reserve offensive lineman became a household name this summer when Nick Saban blocked his transfer and made a grandstanding defense of the decision.
“Do we want free agency in the SEC?,” Saban said at a Pro Am golf tournament in May.
“Should guys be able to leave your team and go play for somebody else next year that you have to play against? I do feel that there are cases where that may be a viable option if it’s for academic reasons.”
For about a month, Kennedy sat in limbo as the SEC publicly debated its grad transfer rules.
The former 4-star prospect from Wetumpka (Ala.) High was looking to attend either Tennessee or Auburn, and finally got the green light in June when the conference changed its bylaws on grad transfer movement within the league.
Kennedy chose the Vols and can grin and chuckle a bit about the whole situation now.
“I’m not a big media guy," he said, smiling.
"It was kind of hard for me. I feel like I adjusted to it well and took it all in stride.”
Kennedy came to Tennessee to pursue a degree in sports psychology, but the redshirt junior admitted his “familiarity” with former Alabama defensive coordinator and new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt played a major role in his decision to pick the Vols.
“He was a defensive coach,” Kennedy said, “But we still had a relationship. I’d say he brought me here.”
Kennedy, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, saw limited snaps in just 10 games for Alabama over three seasons, yet the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center is expected to be a plug-and-play option for UT. Tennessee’s shorthanded offensive line needed the additional body and potential boost of a stabilizing force inside. Conversely, the opportunity to see the field immediately was certainly attractive to the reserve center.
“(Pruitt) told me I have a great opportunity if I come here and do what I have to do,” Kennedy said.
Initially, many players on Tennessee’s roster experienced a bit of culture shock with Pruitt’s expectations and daily commitment. Pruitt’s scathing post-spring game remarks were just four months ago. But not Kennedy.
Since arriving on Rocky Top in late June, Kennedy hasn’t missed a beat. He said the routine is “basically the same” as what he did with the Tide. Kennedy also lauded Tennessee’s new strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald. Kennedy’s work and attitude has quickly earned the respect of his teammates, too, with Pruitt saying, “Brandon is a really good competitor and he strains and he knows how to strain and he knows how to do it every play.”
“A guy like him, I think he’s quickly earned the respect of his teammates by the way he practices, by the way he goes about his business and I think everybody in our program is excited that he’s here.”
Kennedy comes to Tennessee with two national title rings. He’s experienced just three losses in his collegiate career, yet while the Vols went 4-8 only a season ago, Kennedy claims the program isn’t that far away from Alabama. Asked what the Tide currently have that the Vols lack, Kennedy said, “I wouldn’t say we’re missing anything. I feel like coach Pruitt wants us to be physical and he’s bringing that. We all have that mindset everyday.
"I just want to push them because I’m coming from a championship team, so I want to bring that leadership here.”