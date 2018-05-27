With a secondary looking for a jolt, Tennessee could find a potential answer in a former 5-foot-7, 140-pound Louisiana native who didn’t play a single significant snap in high school and later tried out for four junior colleges as a walk-on. Seriously. Kenneth George Jr. was one of Tennessee’s final signees in the 2018 class, and the cornerback’s journey to Rocky Top could’ve been the theme of an Avicii song. The Trinity Valley Community College (Texas) product committed to the Vols following a visit in late March, and now, having grown to 6-foot, 195-pounds, with a single season of cornerback under his belt, George is ready to try to fulfill his dream and prove that his potential has been there all these years. “I didn’t have the opportunity I should’ve gotten, but I don’t dwell on the past,” George said. “I love Tennessee. Rocky Top. The fans. (Jeremy Pruitt) told me straight up, they need corners bad and have big plans for me. They need me. Me coming out of JUCO, they have big plans for me. I’ve had that experience already and they want me to come in there and do what I have to do to earn a spot and start. “They love my physicality. I can press. I can catch. I can cover. I have speed and I can tackle. They want to work me around the whole field. They’re not sure if they want me at corner right now or safety. I know I’m going to get put at nickel a lot. I’ll be all over the field. They told me, ‘Keep on working. We have big plans for you.’”

Three years ago, George didn’t have a football future. At all. Weighing under 150 pounds and buried in a loaded secondary at Acadiana High in Lafayette, La., George saw limited snaps on the kickoff team. Following graduation, George took the year off and moved to Denton, Texas. He wanted a fresh start and got a job at Finish Line. He also bought a membership at an LA Fitness and went to work. Still growing, George quickly saw changes in his body following his self-created strength program. He grew a couple inches and gained 20 pounds in less than a year. His older brother Travis Gray encouraged him not give up on his dream of actually playing football and got George involved with a 7-on-7 team in North Texas. Dominating the competition, George was encouraged to research and explore some JUCO opportunities. “I worked out everyday. I just treated it like my job. I would wake up and workout in the morning and then go play basketball in the afternoons for some cardio,” he said. “I always knew, even since high school, that football was something that I loved. It was something that I really loved doing. I just had to find a chance to play somewhere.” He did. In 2016, George tried out for four of the best community colleges Texas and settled on Trinity Valley. He clocked a 4.49-second unofficial 40-yard dash at the Trinity Valley combine and walked on as a receiver. He was immediately redshirted, though. More waiting. Another hurdle to overcome. His break finally came last spring when George was approached about moving to cornerback. He quickly obliged and thought the position change, where he wanted to play all along in high school, fit his strengths. “It just felt so natural for me,” he said. “I just got better and better. I just worked, worked, worked. Really, I had to learn the ins-and-outs of being a football player because I was really all new to it.” Last season, George started five games and finished the year with two interceptions and 27 tackles. Colleges took notice of No. 13 in Red and White, but many were skeptical about George’s prospects of graduating in time to be a 2018 signee. His lack of experience was a question mark, too. Nebraska offered a scholarship, yet quickly backed off. His hometown school of Louisiana-Lafayette came calling, but then stopped after a coaching change.

Then Tennessee suddenly came into the picture.