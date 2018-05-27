Short on previous opportunities, George ready for one with the Vols
With a secondary looking for a jolt, Tennessee could find a potential answer in a former 5-foot-7, 140-pound Louisiana native who didn’t play a single significant snap in high school and later tried out for four junior colleges as a walk-on.
Seriously.
Kenneth George Jr. was one of Tennessee’s final signees in the 2018 class, and the cornerback’s journey to Rocky Top could’ve been the theme of an Avicii song. The Trinity Valley Community College (Texas) product committed to the Vols following a visit in late March, and now, having grown to 6-foot, 195-pounds, with a single season of cornerback under his belt, George is ready to try to fulfill his dream and prove that his potential has been there all these years.
“I didn’t have the opportunity I should’ve gotten, but I don’t dwell on the past,” George said.
“I love Tennessee. Rocky Top. The fans. (Jeremy Pruitt) told me straight up, they need corners bad and have big plans for me. They need me. Me coming out of JUCO, they have big plans for me. I’ve had that experience already and they want me to come in there and do what I have to do to earn a spot and start.
“They love my physicality. I can press. I can catch. I can cover. I have speed and I can tackle. They want to work me around the whole field. They’re not sure if they want me at corner right now or safety. I know I’m going to get put at nickel a lot. I’ll be all over the field. They told me, ‘Keep on working. We have big plans for you.’”
Ready to get things started ! Beyond blessed and thankful for the opportunity #Gbo #GoVols 🍊 pic.twitter.com/lvyiBVMD9m— Kenneth George Jr (@kennethgeorgejr) April 15, 2018
Three years ago, George didn’t have a football future. At all.
Weighing under 150 pounds and buried in a loaded secondary at Acadiana High in Lafayette, La., George saw limited snaps on the kickoff team. Following graduation, George took the year off and moved to Denton, Texas. He wanted a fresh start and got a job at Finish Line. He also bought a membership at an LA Fitness and went to work.
Still growing, George quickly saw changes in his body following his self-created strength program. He grew a couple inches and gained 20 pounds in less than a year. His older brother Travis Gray encouraged him not give up on his dream of actually playing football and got George involved with a 7-on-7 team in North Texas.
Dominating the competition, George was encouraged to research and explore some JUCO opportunities.
“I worked out everyday. I just treated it like my job. I would wake up and workout in the morning and then go play basketball in the afternoons for some cardio,” he said.
“I always knew, even since high school, that football was something that I loved. It was something that I really loved doing. I just had to find a chance to play somewhere.”
He did.
In 2016, George tried out for four of the best community colleges Texas and settled on Trinity Valley. He clocked a 4.49-second unofficial 40-yard dash at the Trinity Valley combine and walked on as a receiver.
He was immediately redshirted, though.
More waiting. Another hurdle to overcome.
His break finally came last spring when George was approached about moving to cornerback. He quickly obliged and thought the position change, where he wanted to play all along in high school, fit his strengths.
“It just felt so natural for me,” he said. “I just got better and better. I just worked, worked, worked. Really, I had to learn the ins-and-outs of being a football player because I was really all new to it.”
Last season, George started five games and finished the year with two interceptions and 27 tackles. Colleges took notice of No. 13 in Red and White, but many were skeptical about George’s prospects of graduating in time to be a 2018 signee. His lack of experience was a question mark, too.
Nebraska offered a scholarship, yet quickly backed off. His hometown school of Louisiana-Lafayette came calling, but then stopped after a coaching change.
Then Tennessee suddenly came into the picture.
After the Vols swung and missed trying to land some impact corners during Pruitt’s truncated first recruiting cycle, they scoured the market for possible grad transfers and JUCOs. Wideouts coach David Johnson stumbled onto George’s HUDL film and quickly made a phone call.
“I just knew I was going to be back at Trinity next year. Schools were all worried about me graduating this spring. All the hours I had to take,” George explained.
“Coach Johnson called coach Whit and was like, ‘What’s up with this kid? I love his film, but tell me the truth, what’s wrong with him?”
“Nothing,” said coach Whit. “We just want him to stay another year.”
A week later, George was sitting in Pruitt’s office with a scholarship in hand. Assistants Terry Fair and Charles Kelly were “fighting over” the defensive back on where he’d ultimately play for the Vols. George finally felt wanted.
He committed on the spot and told Pruitt he’d get his schoolwork done — 22 hours worth — in time to arrive at the end of May.
On May 11, George graduated from Trinity Valley C.C. with 3.0 GPA, full of unbridled enthusiasm and hope.
“Coach Fair was in the NFL. Coach Kelly produced so many athletes in the NFL and coach Pruitt produced so many guys to the NFL, so them even just recruiting me, seeing my ability, it says a lot to me,” George said, getting a bit emotional.
“It gives me confidence. It says they have faith in me. They see it in me. That’s why I can never give up on myself. I’m no where near a complete (player), but just to have those men on my side, the sky’s (the limit).
“My family is overly excited. I feel like they’re more excited than me. People always go to my mom at work and see her last name and ask if she knows Kenneth George Jr. And she’ll be like, ‘Yes. That’s my son.’ I inspired so many people in my city. Just don’t give up. Everybody is going to try to count you out. I know what I bring to the table because I know how much work I put in. That’s all that matters.”
That work has included an intense crash-course on the fundamentals of playing defensive back in the SEC.
This spring, George has focused almost exclusively on his footwork. He’s trained daily, saying, “It’s all about technique at this level. I have the mindset, the athletic ability, the size. Those things can’t be coached.
"Since our season ended, I’ve been working straight on footwork. Just coming in and out of breaks, step replacement, hip work. That’s the (focus). I’ve worked on my strength, too, but my main thing is getting my feet right. Once my feet are right, I feel like I can cover anybody. It’s all a mindset. If I get my feet right, it’ll be over. It’ll really be on and popping.”
George, who will report to Tennessee on May 28, recently returned home and stopped by his high school. He ran into several former coaches, including the very same men who didn’t give him a chance all those years ago.
He basked in their congratulations, but holds no ill-will.
Now a muscly and mature 20-year-old, George said, "All that matters is I earned it. I worked for it. Nothing was given to me. The past is the past and I can't bring it back. So why dwell on it?"