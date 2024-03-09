For the Wildcats (23-8, 13-5), Sheppard and Antonio Reeves scored 27 points each with Sheppard going an astounding 7-of-10 from three.

The 40 points were a career-high for Knecht in his final game in Knoxville.

The duo helped Tennessee with a strong push in the final minute, pulling within three before Kentucky iced it at the free throw line.

The Vols (24-7, 14-4 SEC) were unable to overcome woeful shooting for much of the first half despite a strong close from Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler , who tallied 40 and 17 points, respectively.

The Wildcats, paced by freshman Reed Sheppard , never trailed in the second half, handing Tennessee, fresh off of its first outright SEC title, a 85-81 defeat on Senior Day and its regular season finale at Food City Center.

Every time Tennessee seemed to finally have momentum Saturday afternoon, Kentucky snatched it back with its three-point shooting. For the Vols, it was one of those days.

In a clash between two of the top offenses in the conference, baskets were hard to come by early. It took Tennessee nearly three minutes to get on the board, taking a brief lead on a 3-pointer from Knecht.

Kentucky pulled back ahead but a Zeigler and-1 on a deep three sparked a 6-0 run to give the Vols a 10-7 advantage with less than 13 minutes left in the first half.

Knecht ended a two and a half minute scoring drought out of a timeout with a long jumper that stretched Tennessee's lead to 12-9 before Reeves answered with a three to even the score at 12-12 with 11 minutes to go.

Sheppard followed up Reeves' three with one of his own to pull the Wildcats back ahead, 15-12. The back-to-back threes were part of a 9-0 scoring stretch that put Tennessee behind 18-12 inside of 10 minutes.

Knecht answered the run with a dunk that cut the Vols' deficit to four. Jordan Gainey followed it up by stepping in front of an inbound pass along the sideline and taking it the other way for a one-handed dunk that ignited a sold out home crown and pulled Tennessee within two.

Shooting woes continued to plague the Vols, though. Tennessee went nearly three minutes without a basket as Kentucky swelled its lead to 28-18 after two-straight 3-pointers from Edwards late in the half.

Rick Barnes burned a timeout with around three minutes left and it proved worthwhile. Tennessee closed the gap behind seven-straight points from Knecht and Aidoo scored on a put-back at the buzzer to trim the Wildcats' lead to 33-29 at the half.

Tennessee defense started the second half by forcing Adou Thiero to travel and James followed with a 3-pointer to get the Vols within a possession at 33-32.

James added another timely three after Kentucky went up six, trimming Tennessee's deficit to three at 40-37 with 16 minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation.

Kentucky stayed productive from beyond the arc, though, going up 11 after another Sheppard three. But the Wildcats had little answers for Knecht on the other end. He kept the Vols in it with consecutive scoring possessions to get under 10 with less than 14 minutes to go.

But Kentucky, behind better than 71% shooting from three-point range near the midway point of the half, went up 14 after Sheppard and Edwards hit from deep.

Tennessee leaned on its defense to create opportunities. A Kentucky turnover on an outlet pass turned into a three from Knecht and Zeigler drained another, suddenly cutting the Wildcats' lead to 68-63 with seven minutes, 29 seconds remaining.

As it had every time Tennessee rattled off a run, Kentucky answered, usually in the form of Sheppard. His three with two minutes, 35 seconds left put the Wildcats back up 11 at 80-69.

Tennessee didn't go away. Its pressure on the defensive end created problems for Kentucky and helped the Vols pull within three after a 6-0 run with 31 seconds left.