Tennessee opened its second week of fall camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field. Though the Vols return experience on offense, there is plenty of competition up front as the line looks to replace NFL Draft first round selection Darnell Wright at tackle and Jerome Carvin at guard. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee met with the media following practice to update position battles, veteran leadership and the transition of transfer portal additions. Here are three takeaways.

Competition continues at tackle

Tennessee added two transfers in John Campbell Jr. (Miami) and Andrej Karic (Texas) that are both expected to be key contributors with possible starting roles. Campbell, who played 763 offensive snaps at left tackle last season, arrived on campus last spring and participated in spring practices which has paid off already through one week of fall camp. Two things with John, I think he's a little bit healthier," Elarbee said. "He played all last year and had the injury, I think he's just moving better and also in better shape. That's just the confidence of knowing the offense a little better. The more you know what you're doing, that confidence is going to improve your own play as well." At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Campbell is one of a few experienced options at tackle. Elarbee voiced his confidence in all of the players competing at both tackle positions, which includes Campbell, Gerald Mincey, Jeremiah Crawford and Dayne Davis. "I feel like we have four tackles. I do," Elarbee said. "Ego plays a part into it. You try to stress in the meeting room everyday that if you're an offensive lineman, you've got to love who you've got next to you more than you love yourself. If his successes aren't better than yours, you've got to be cheering him on just as much as you're cheering yourself on..Right now, I feel like they've done a great job pushing each other and not letting their ego play a role."

Nichols getting reps at center, guard

Under Elarbee, having to play multiple positions up front isn't uncommon. It's what Carvin did last season, who started at guard by split some reps at center and it's what redshirt freshman Addison Nichols is doing now. The 6-foot-5, 327-pound Nichols was a highly touted four-star prospect before signing with Tennessee in the 2022 class. He saw limited action last season and maintained his redshirt status and has practiced at both guard and center since the spring. "There's some guys that just have to be able to do multiple positions. That's part of it," Elarbee said. "We script every single rep in practice so we make sure you're getting enough at left guard, you're getting enough at center and balancing out...Try to give them the best shot to do it. That's part of it. You've got to be ready to go." Nichols is competing for playing time left guard where Tennessee also features Karic and Ollie Lane, though the starting center position is shored up with senior Cooper Mays. Nichols has made strides there since the spring and turned in a good practice on Monday according to Elarbee. "(Nichols) is doing good," Elarbee said. "He had a better day today. He's still rolling between center and left guard. I think all of our centers have to do a better job of snapping the football right now...We're working to correct that as we speak."

Line feeding off 'high energy' Spraggins