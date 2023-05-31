With nearly three months until the 2023 season, Tennessee now has kickoff times for two games.

The Vols' season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 is slated for a noon ET on ABC while Tennessee's SEC opener vs. Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Sept. 16 will be a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, the school announced Wednesday.

Tennessee's first home game against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 9 will air on SEC Network Plus but does not have a start time.