Kickoff times announced for Tennessee games vs. Virginia, Florida
With nearly three months until the 2023 season, Tennessee now has kickoff times for two games.
The Vols' season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 is slated for a noon ET on ABC while Tennessee's SEC opener vs. Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Sept. 16 will be a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, the school announced Wednesday.
Tennessee's first home game against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 9 will air on SEC Network Plus but does not have a start time.
Tennessee will open the season in Nashville for the second time in eight years. The Vols opened the 2015 season there against Bowling Green.
Tennessee played on ABC once last season against Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The Vols won, 34-27 in overtime.
For the third time in their last three trips to Florida, the Vols and Gators will play on ESPN. Florida won, 38-14 in their last primetime meeting in Gainesville in Josh Heupel's first season in 2021.
Times and network destinations for the rest of Tennessee's 2023 schedule have yet to be determined. CBS released its slate for SEC games on Tuesday, but much of the lineup will be determined in-season.
