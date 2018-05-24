Linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr. is transferring from the Tennessee football program as a graduate transfer. Kirkland, who missed almost all of Jeremy Pruitt's first spring practice following knee surgery, announced his decision on Twitter.

Lord please guide me on this journey 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/80WJaxV7Se

Kirkland will transfer as a graduate giving him the ability to be eligible immediately and he will have two years of eligibility.

Kirkland in two seasons of play for the Vols recorded 111 tackles starting 13 of 29 games played. He missed all of the 2017 season due to injury.