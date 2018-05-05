Bradenton, Florida running back Knowledge McDaniel doesn't know of any specific origin of his name other than his mom liked it and gave it to him.



How his first name is fitting because it's McDaniel's knowledge of offense that has nearly two dozen teams around the country vying for his signature.

“Played receiver most of last year,” McDaniel said. “We had two good running backs on the team last year so I got a lot of screens and worked at slot receiver. Because of what we had at running back, my quickest way to varsity as a sophomore was to play receiver so I embraced it and learned how to run routes and worked on my hands.”

At 5-11, 210 pounds McDaniel will be a running back as a senior and McDaniel said everyone likes his ability to play in the backfield or out at receiver. McDaniel believes that's why Tennessee running backs coach Chris Weinke extended an offer on Thursday.

“They like my versatility, McDaniel said. “They like my ability to run routes and play in multiple spots and I can take a hit. The SEC is hard nosed and physical I'm built for it. Plus I can run and catch.”

The Vol offer definitely got McDaniel's attention. The running back was born in Clarksville, Tennessee and lived in Nashville till he was in the fifth grade. His mother still lives in Music City.

McDaniel has already visited Ohio State, Georgia, Central Florida and Missouri all on unofficial visits. He hopes to see Tennessee in June as the Vol coaching staff would like for him to camp in Knoxville.

McDaniel's interest not only comes from the fact that he has lived part of his life in Tennessee, he also likes Alvin Kamara's game and his NFL success. How he would be used in college will be a key factor in his decision.

“Playing time and the depth chart is important and am I comfortable with them,” McDaniel said. “Will they use me to best of my skills in the run game and in the passing game. How I fit in the offense is the biggest factor. I don't care if it's a big school that's one a bunch or a little school, I just want to find the place that will really use my versatility.”