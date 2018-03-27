Rivals Southeast Analyst Woody Wommack caught up with 4-star wide receiver Trey Knox after his visit to Knoxville yesterday.

Q: Why it was a priority to visit/spend a day on spring break: "I called Coach Pruitt and we talked and he said I need to get up to campus. I was, OK, so we took off yesterday and went to campus. It really opened my eyes because I feel like I can fit into the program and have a great career."

Q: Thoughts on the visit: "I really liked it honestly. I just got up there to see what they were changing in the offense and the style of offense that they will be running. I really think that I can help the program."

Q: Their message on your fit: "They just said they need big, strong guys that are not easy to cover. They need a dynamic receiver that they can move around to different positions and I kind of feel like I fit that mold. I think I can play there early and they said I can play there early and that really changed my mind.

Q: Relationship with Coach Pruitt: "Our relationship has gotten stronger. After he relayed the message that when we started off shaky that wasn't the actual message. He wanted me to know I still have an offer from Tennessee and things like that. We've been communicating and getting to know each other better. We met for a good 30 minutes yesterday and I liked what he had to say during that talk."

Q: Introduction to new scheme: "I went to the meeting room. I watched their practice on film and what they were doing and the routes they were running and the way Coach Johnson was teaching. I just think that he's a really good coach."

Q: Relationship building with Coach Johnson: "It's been a great experience. Just coming from the old staff and transitioning to the new staff. It's just be a great transition. They're still showing me a lot of love."

Q: Family thoughts on the visit: "I went with my mom and my dad and my two sisters. I think they really liked it. My mom has to be on board with my decision. They don't care if I stay close to home or go farther away. They just want me to go somewhere that I can really fit in and I really like."

Q: Where does Tennessee stand compared to other schools: "They're definitely in the top group right now with Ohio State and Clemson."

Q: Decision timeline: "I'm trying to hopefully be committed before the season starts and hopefully by the latest midseason. I want to take my officials in the spring. I don't have any lined up yet but I think Tennessee will most definetley be in the mix to get one.

Q: Upcoming visits: Ohio State next weekend.