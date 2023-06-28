Lady Vols’ 2023-24 SEC basketball opponents revealed
Following a run to the SEC Tournament title game and Sweet 16, Tennessee returns a heap of talent and brings in talented newcomers.
With the upcoming season beginning in the fall, the SEC has announced the Lady Vols’ opponents and locations for the upcoming conference slate.
Along with the remainder of the conference, Tennessee will play 16 SEC games including at least one against every member.
The Lady Vols will also face South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice during the set.
This will be the final year in this format as Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC in the following season.
Here is a breakdown of who and where the Lady Vols will play:
|Home
|Away
|
Arkansas
|
Alabama
|
Florida
|
Auburn
|
Kentucky
|
Georgia
|
LSU
|
Mississippi State
|
Missouri
|
Ole Miss
|
South Carolina
|
South Carolina
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Vanderbilt
|
Vanderbilt
Last year, Tennessee earned a 13-3 SEC record and third place finish.
The last time the program claimed a regular season SEC title was in 2015. The last tournament championship came in 2014.
This year, the Lady Vols return nine players including Rickea Jackson, Tamari Key, Tess Darby, Jillian Hollingshead, Jasmine Powell, Sara Puckett, Karoline Striplin and Kaiya Wynn.
They also bring in coveted transfers Destinee Wells, Jewel Spear and Avery Strickland.
The dates and TV designations for the upcoming campaign will be released at a later time.
