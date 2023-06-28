Following a run to the SEC Tournament title game and Sweet 16, Tennessee returns a heap of talent and brings in talented newcomers.

With the upcoming season beginning in the fall, the SEC has announced the Lady Vols’ opponents and locations for the upcoming conference slate.

Along with the remainder of the conference, Tennessee will play 16 SEC games including at least one against every member.

The Lady Vols will also face South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice during the set.

This will be the final year in this format as Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC in the following season.

Here is a breakdown of who and where the Lady Vols will play: