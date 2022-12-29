Last season, Tennessee was in a very different position when entering its yearly matchup against Florida. The Lady Vols dominated their tough out-of-conference slate and entered the game against the Gators with only two losses.

However, despite the strong start, Tennessee got blown out in Gainesville in an 84-59 loss.

This year, the Lady Vols may have struggled to begin the season, but they ensured the result of the matchup against the Gators went differently.

On Thursday, Tennessee (9-6, 1-0 SEC) avenged its previous loss to Florida (11-3, 0-1 SEC) with a 77-67 win.

Leading the Lady Vols to the win was transfer Rickea Jackson. Even though she wasn't on the roster for last season's loss, she took over in the contest. She finished with a season-high 28 points on an extremely efficient 10-for-13 shooting from the field. She also grabbed nine rebounds.

Jackson's phenomenal performance came off the bench. Despite leading the team in scoring, she has been used as a bench spark in recent contests. She played 25 minutes throughout the game. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper has said the lineup is fluid and will change throughout the year, though.

Helping out Jackson was Jordan Horston. In the previous battle, she struggled offensively while only recording five points on 2-for-9 shooting and turning the ball over six times.

To begin Thursday's affair, it appeared she would follow a similar path. Horston quickly fell into foul trouble — playing just five minutes in the first half. However, she rebounded in a big way down the stretch in an effort to seal the game. She finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in the contest.

The rest of the scoring came from a communal effort. Eight other players recorded a point with no other scorer reaching double digits. Jasmine Franklin was the next highest on the team with seven points along with her seven rebounds. Most of the damage was done inside with 46 points scored in the paint and just two 3-pointers made. This resulted in an impressive 48% shooting from the field.

What hindered the Lady Vols' offense was turnovers. Tennessee gave the ball away 10 times in the first quarter alone. However, this fault was corrected as the game progressed. The team finished with 23 but only three came in a decisive third quarter.

Another difference in this year's match was the battle on the boards. Last season, the Gators outrebounded the Lady Vols 40-38.

This season, Tennessee dominated the glass. The group prides itself on rebounding effectively and it showed in all four quarters. The Lady Vols would finish with 45 rebounds compared to the Gators' 27. This differential included 14 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points.

Outside of Jackson and Horston's impact on the boards, it was a team effort to reach this mark. The entire team did a solid job boxing out and nine players grabbed multiple rebounds.

For Tennessee, the win marks the beginning of a figurative new season. Horston has previously stated that the SEC slate is a new beginning for the Lady Vols. There is hope that this win over Florida will spark a positive streak for Tennessee as they look to turn around the season.

Next, the Lady Vols will return home to host Alabama on January 1. Tipoff is set for noon ET as they hope to stay undefeated in SEC play.