Lady Vols basketball announces numbers for incoming freshmen, transfers

Lady Vols basketball has announced the jersey numbers for all their incoming players for the 2025-26 season. For transfers, UCLA addition Janiah Barker will wear No. 0 (last worn by Jewel Spear). SMU guard Nya Robertson will don No. 1 (last worn by Sara Pucket). LSU transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger will be the first ever Tennessee player to wear No. 8. For the freshmen, in-state prospect Lauren Hurst will sport No. 7 (last worn by Samara Spencer). Mya Pauldo claims No. 12 (last worn by Edie Darby) with her twin, Mia Pauldo, wearing No. 13 (last worn by Avery Strickland). Jaida Civil will wear No. 15 (last worn by Favor Ayodele) and Deniya Prawl snagged No. 25 (last worn by Jordan Horston).

Who is joining the Lady Vols

To join the returners and attempt to replace the departures, Tennessee has landed three signees out of the portal. Janiah Barker out of UCLA, Nya Robertson out of SMU and Jersey Wolfenbarger out of LSU are set to join the team. Coming in alongside a trio of impressive transfers is the No. 2 freshman class in the country according to ESPNW. Three McDonald's All Americans lead the way via Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil, who all rank inside the top 20. Lauren Hurst and Mya Pauldo also join the squad as four-star recruits inside the top 60.

Who Tennessee is losing

Tennessee's main reason for departure is due to losing eligibility. Jewel Spear, the team's second leading scorer, finished her second year with the program after transferring in from Wake Forest. Samara Spencer, in her first and final year after coming in from Arkansas, is now done after finishing fifth in scoring and first in assists on the team. Sara Puckett, Tess Darby and Jillian Hollingshead, all players who have been around the program for multiple years, are also out of eligibility. Puckett and Darby both played their entire tenure with the Lady Vols while Hollingshead transferred in early in her career from Georgia. The three departing transfers are Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells. All three played sparing minutes with Strickland occasionally getting meaningful minutes in the case of injury or foul trouble. Walk-on Edie Darby is also medically retiring and stepping away from the sport.

