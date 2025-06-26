Lady Vols basketball, Kim Caldwell offer top-40 wing in 2026 class

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Minus ranks as the No. 39 recruit in the class on On3 and No. 44 on ESPNW.

After landing the No. 2 group in the country in the 2025 cycle, Tennessee is trying to string together another top-ranked class in 2026. This has resulted in UT extending an offer to Gabby Minus , a four-star wing.

Lady Vols basketball is continuing its push to build another strong recruiting class under Kim Caldwell .

Tennessee is a bit late to get in the mix, but are in time to try to make a strong attempt at making an impression before her senior year.

Minus already holds offers from the likes of Louisville, West Virginia, Clemson, Alabama, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona State, Rutgers, Kansas, Baylor, Georgia, Pitt, Miami, Virginia Tech, Florida, Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Virginia, Boston College and Penn State.

In Januaray, Minus told On3's Talia Goodman that she had wrapped up eight unofficial visits. This included Alabama, Clemson, Virginia, Florida, Wake Forest, Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

You could make the case that the Lady Vols are the strongest program to extend an offer to this point. Her recruitment is far from over, though, and other top contenders may try to enter the race.

Minus is out of Kathleen, Georgia, where she plays for Hebron Christian Academy. She also competes with Team Curry, a 15-17U program sponsored by NBA super star Steph Curry.

The Lady Vols are still looking for their first commitment of the 2026 cycle. However, Tennessee dominated Caldwell's first year on the trail with the program, landing the No. 2 class in the country according to ESPNW.

Mia Pauldo, a McDonald's All-American, led the group as the No. 9 overall recruit in the country. Other McDonald's All-Americans to commit to UT in the cycle were No. 17 Deniya Prawl and No. 20 Jaida Civil.

Prawl won the Chipotle Nationals national championship with IMG this season.

With the previous trio all five stars, UT also landed a pair of four-star recruits. This included Lauren Hurst, sister of Tennessee men's basketball's Grant Hurst, at No. 45 and twin sister of Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo, who ranks as the No. 57 player in the class.