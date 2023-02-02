To begin the season, Tennessee faced a gauntlet of teams that are currently highly ranked in the AP Poll. Due to this schedule and an underwhelming start, the Lady Vols opened the season with an 8-6 record through their non-conference slate.

Following this less-than-optimal start, Tennessee began to put the pieces together as they went on a run. The Lady Vols won their first eight games of the SEC schedule as a part of a nine-game win streak.

This stretch flipped the season on its head and led to a highly anticipated matchup vs. UConn. However, Tennessee fell short in the match against the Huskies.

With a chance to secure a top-5 victory over LSU on Monday, instead, the Lady Vols couldn't close out the game and dropped their second-straight match and first of the SEC slate.

Despite failing to win in consecutive big-time matchups, Tennessee (17-8,9-1 SEC) responded with an impressive 65-51 win over Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3) in Knoxville on Thursday.

"Really proud of our players," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "I knew this wasn't going to be an easy game and it was going to be a battle. They were going to have to work. It was good. They had great focus and great confidence before the game... I felt really confident about where they were. They carried that over for the game. We did a lot of good things. Don't get me wrong, there's some things we're going to correct, but we did a lot of good things that I'm proud of."

The win over the Rebels means more than just a chance to get the season back on track, though. Heading into the battle, just a single game separated the teams in the SEC standings. With SEC Tournament seeding implications on the line, this win carried even more weight.

Leading the way for Tennessee in its bounce back win was Jordan Horston. Following a dissapointing 11 point, 0 assist performance vs. LSU, the senior guard dazzled with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks against Ole Miss. This resulted in a team-high +/- of +21, as well.

"She is a team player. She really is. She loves her team," said Harper. "She wants to win... When she is assisting like this, she has five assists, seven boards and three steals on top of the points that she has, that's a really good game. She's just a balanced player that can do so much. Obviously, we're glad that she's wearing orange and white."

A majority of Horston's production came in the second half. She ensured that the Rebels would be left behind in their come-from-behind effort. She finished with 14 points and three assists in the second half alone.

Behind Horston was Rickea Jackson. The senior transfer has torched SEC defenses this season and the Rebels were next in line to feel the burn.

She impressed with 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting in the contest. This output marks her 13th-straight game reaching double-digit scoring and the 21st time she's done it this year.

Jackson also pitched in five rebounds and a steal in the match. She finished with a +/- of +11.

Outside of Tennessee's duo's success on the offensive end, a large reason behind the Lady Vols' success was the team's ability to defend. Even without Tamari Key, Tennessee found a way to shut down Ole Miss' attack throughout the game.

The Rebels would ultimately score just 51 points on 36.5% shooting from the field and 11.1% shooting on 3-pointers. The 16 turnovers forced also led to 11 points for the Lady Vols.

Helping command the defense was Jordan Walker. The starting point guard exploded for 19 points against LSU and kept the positive play rolling against Ole Miss. On the defensive end she was instrumental in the team's effort. She hounded opposing guards and came up with four steals. She also led the team in rebounding with eight boards.

On offense, Walker didn't match her performance from Monday, but she was still able to reach six points and four assists while turning it over just once.

"(Walker is) a dog," said Horston. "(Walker), she is a very special player. She is one of the hardest players I've ever played with. She is so little, not really little, but she's not as tall as everybody. She plays so big. She has the biggest heart. She's not going to back down no matter how tall you are. She does all the little stuff for us. I can't even explain it. Everybody needs a (Walker) on their team."

Next, Tennessee will turn its attention to Mississippi State. The Lady Vols already took down the Bulldogs 80-69 in Knoxville, but will now have to head to Starkville in an attempt to sweep the season series. The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network.