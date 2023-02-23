For more than 10 minutes, Tennessee was the better team.

The Lady Vols defense disrupted No. 1 South Carolina early which translated to a nine-point first quarter lead.

For Tennessee, which entered the contest in need of a marquee victory after dropping six-straight games to ranked opponents, it couldn't have asked for a better start, but the Gamecocks showed why they haven't lost in more than 350 days.

Helped by a 17-0 run in the second quarter, South Carolina grabbed the lead just before halftime and never trailed again, downing the Lady Vols, 73-60 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday.

Rickea Jackson paced Tennessee with 21 points while Jordan Horston finished with 14.

South Carolina was led in scoring by Zia Cooke with 14. The Gamecocks dominated the boards, 48-34 with Kamilla Cardoso grabbing 15.

South Carolina shot 53.6% in the second half.

Horston helped to create some separation around the six minute mark of the opening quarter, kick-starting a 13-2 Tennessee run with a layup.

Jillian Hollingshead hit a jumper and Jasmine Franklin scored to extend the Lady Vols' lead to 19-10 at the end of the period.

South Carolina, which shot just 29% from the field for much of the first half, found a rhythm to start the second quarter with scores from Raven Johnson and Cardoso, but Tennessee maintained its lead with a Jasmine Walker 3-pointer.

After that, though, the Lady Vols didn't score again until Karoline Striplin's three with less than 10 seconds left to end the half.

In between, Cooke connected on two 3-pointers and Kierra Fletcher hit another as part of a dominating scoring stretch that helped South Carolina to a 33-29 advantage at the intermission.

A pair of Jackson free throws pulled Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) within four three minutes into the third quarter, but the Lady Vols didn't get any closer than that in the second half.

South Carolina scored nine-straight and swelled its lead to 13.

Tennessee stayed behind by double digits for the most part, cutting the deficit to nine after a Walker free throw with just over four minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late.

The Lady Vols couldn't stop South Carolina from answering and the Gamecocks (28-0, 15-0) closed out the game on a 6-2 run.

South Carolina clinched at least a share of the SEC regular season title with the win.

Tennessee plays Kentucky on Sunday in its regular season finale before the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina next week.

Tipoff against the Wildcats at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington is set for 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network.