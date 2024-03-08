Tennessee's run in the SEC Tournament will now extend into the semifinals on Saturday.

Despite not securing the double-bye, the Lady Vols have won two straight games with the most recent coming over Alabama, 83-61

5-seed Tennessee (19-11) used great offensive contributions from both Jewel Spear and Rickea Jackson to secure the win. They scored 24 and 22, respectively, on a combined 17-of-25 shooting from the field.

4-seed Alabama (23-9) simply couldn't keep up. It only scored 61 points on 39.7% shooting from the field and 18.8% on 3-pointers.

This compared to the Lady Vols' 50.8% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep created the early separation.

Tennessee now has made the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in four-straight seasons. Last year, the Lady Vols took down LSU on the way to a championship appearance. This time, they'll face undefeated South Carolina for the third time this season.