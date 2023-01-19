In Tennessee's first game of SEC competition, the Lady Vols took a trip to Gainesville to take on Florida. The Lady Vols would ultimately win the fight 77-67 behind Rickea Jackson's 28 points.

Since then, Tennessee has been on a tear. It has won all six of its SEC matches as a part of a seven-game win streak.

However, on Thursday, Florida reappeared on the schedule. This familiarity didn't prove to be an issue, though, as the Lady Vols (15-6, 7-0 SEC) handled the Gators (12-7, 1-5) 74-56 in Knoxville.

As she did in the first battle, Jackson led the way to victory. After recording a season-high in points in the first contest, she followed it up with 16 points on 8-for-15 shooting on Thursday. This success wasn't immediate, though. Jackson shot 0-for-3 from the field in the first quarter and went into halftime with just six points.

Jackson stayed focused and finished strong, though. She scored 10 second-half points to help lengthen Tennessee's lead.

"My teammates, definitely, they always just stay in my ear," said Jackson on how she maintained concentration. "They keep feeding me the ball in my spots and things like that. At the end of the day, I know as long as I'm in my spots and I keep that confidence in myself, they're eventually going to go in. I don't let it get me too down. I have to have that next-play mentality."

On top of her scoring, Jackson also did damage on the boards. She finished with seven rebounds with five on the offensive end. She recorded a steal on her way to a +/- of +14, as well.

Also reminiscent of the first meeting, Jordan Horston followed up Jackson's outburst with a solid night of her own. In the initial match, Horston recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. On Thursday, she dazzled with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. This performance notched her fifth double-double of the year.

"I think that's who she is. Jordan Horston impacts the game. Period,' said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "It doesn't have to be scoring. She can do it in so many ways. I think she guarded well tonight. I thought she, obviously, rebounded well. She found ways to score. I think for her, she's just so productive. She just does so many things for this basketball team. The things that show up on the stat sheet typically because she's a stat sheet stuffer but also even some intangibles. She's pretty vocal and pretty competitive."

Besides the efficient shooting from the Lady Vols' duo, what helped the offense find success was an effort to protect the ball. After turning it over 23 times in the first meeting, Tennessee limited the number to just six on Thursday.

Helping in this effort were Horston, Jasmine Powell and Jordan Walker. While being the primary ball handlers and playmakers, the group combined for 11 assists and only three turnovers.

On the other end of the floor, Tennessee ensured it'd dominate the turnover margin. The Lady Vols forced 16 turnovers including 11 steals. This ultimately led to 18 points off giveaways.

On top of forcing turnovers, Tennessee's defense has done a great job at forcing missed shots in recent contests, as well. Florida shot just 32.8% from the field and 23.1% on 3-pointers. The win marked the third straight game the opposing team was held under 60 points.

"Just the little things in practice," said Jackson on why the defense has improved. "We've been really focusing in on being better off-ball defenders... We're just helping each other. We just really emphasized that in practice and it just shows in the game. I feel like us just doing those little things and our chemistry getting better, it just helps us feel more free to do the things we want to do on the defensive end, as well."

Next up for Tennessee is a trip to play Missouri (14-5, 3-3) in Columbia. The game will tip-off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and air on SEC Network +.