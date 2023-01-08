Historically, Tennessee is considered one of the greatest women's basketball programs of all time.

Throughout this rich history, the Lady Vols have dominated its inner-state and SEC foe Vanderbilt. Heading into the teams' matchup on Sunday, Tennessee led the series 76-10 — including an active four-game win streak.

In the first installment of 2023's series between the teams, the Lady Vols (12-6, 4-0 SEC) extended their streak to five consecutive victories with an 84-71 win over the Commodores (9-9, 0-4).

This contest also marked Tennessee's fourth straight win to open up SEC play. After struggling to begin the season, the Lady Vols have put together an impressive run to steal back their lost momentum.

Helping Tennessee claim the most recent leg of this streak was the typical top performers of Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston.

Recently, Jackson has embraced her role off the bench and turned in a string of incredible offensive performances for Tennessee. On Sunday, she started off slow but still managed to lead the team in scoring with 23 points on 8-for-17 shooting. She also pitched in five rebounds, an assist, a block and two steals. Despite playing with four fouls, she was crucial down the stretch — scoring nine fourth-quarter points.

"It just shows (Jackson's) maturity," said Horston. "It shows that she can play with fouls. It shows that she will play through anything. We needed her at the end and she came through."

For Horston, she finished with 13 points on 6-for-15 shooting. Although her scoring output was serviceable, she did a bulk of her damage elsewhere.

The senior guard added eight rebounds, eight assists and a block in her 30 minutes of play. This helped result in a team-high +/- of +23 in the contest.

The all-around play from Horston on Sunday helped her make history. Her final assist of the game, a no-look pass to Jackson, marked her 400th career assist. She is now just the fourth player in school history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in their career. She joins Dena Head, Kara Lawson and Alexis Hornbuckle in the exclusive club.

"I just play to win," said Horston. "I just do what I need to do to try to win the game and then whatever happens, happens. It is a great accomplishment to see those people that I'm up there with. I never would have thought about that. But like I said, I just focus on just trying to win."

These incredible nights from Jackson and Horston have not been rare. The pair have found their stride in recent contests -- forming one of the better duos in college basketball. In ESPN's most recent mock draft, both players are projected to be selected within the first six picks of the upcoming WNBA draft.

However, they were not without help against Vanderbilt. Other key contributors were Tess Darby and Karoline Striplin.

Darby has proven to be an elite shooter in recent appearances. After knocking down four 3-pointers in consecutive games, the sharpshooting junior hit on three against the Commodores. Outside of this deep-range attack, she also recorded three rebounds, two assists and four steals.

To begin the game, Striplin took over. The sophomore scored 10 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 11 minutes. She would finish with a career-high 13 points and six rebounds. Despite slowing down in the second half, she was crucial in creating Tennessee's early lead. She grabbed five offensive boards to help give the Lady Vols second-chance opportunities.

"(Striplin is) that player that does all the little things," said Horston. "She doesn't complain... That's what we need. She came in big for us. I'm very proud of her. She puts the work in, like I said. She's always in the gym. Gym rat."

Striplin's rebounds played a big role in the Lady Vols' domination on the glass throughout the game. Tennessee out-rebounded Vanderbilt 42-28. This included 20 offensive rebounds that led to 28 second-chance points.

"It's been an emphasis for us," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "It was always an emphasis so I can't take credit for what we've done coaching wise. To me, it's all our players. I think they, right now, they have an urgency on the boards. They understand what they need to do. They're giving more effort in that area."

Next, the Lady Vols will stay on the road when traveling to play Texas A&M on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (SEC Network). The Aggies are currently 0-3 in the SEC but will have a chance to grab their first win over Ole Miss on Sunday.