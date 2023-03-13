After a rough start to the year featuring losses in five of its first nine games, Tennessee turned around the season in SEC play and the conference tournament.

Following an appearance in the SEC Tournament Championship, the Lady Vols have earned a No. 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

This selection means that Tennessee will host its first two rounds of the event in Thompson-Boling Arena.

"I'm super excited," said coach Kellie Harper. "Obviously, I'm excited for our team and for our staff. Honestly, I'm so excited for our fans to be able to have an opportunity to be here in Knoxville and watch this team again."

Last year, the Lady Vols also earned a No. 4 and hosted two games in Knoxville. This resulted in wins over Buffalo and Belmont to reach the school's first Sweet 16 since 2016.

This season, Tennessee will open up the tournament with a game against Saint Louis. The team won the A10 Championship after posting a 17-17 regular season record. The Billikens have earned a No. 13 seed in the event.

If the Lady Vols can survive an upset attempt, they'll find themself in a match between either Iowa State or Toldeo. The 5-seed vs. 12-seed matchup will take place in Knoxville, as well, with the Second Round game also being played on Tennessee's home court.

If the Lady Vols can match their success from last season and earn another Sweet 16 bid, they'll likely face top-seeded Virginia Tech in the third round. Earlier in the year, the Hokies downed Tennessee 59-56 in Knoxville. This edition would take place in Seattle.

Other highly-ranked teams in the way of a possible Final Four run are 2-seed UConn and 3-seed Ohio State. Tennessee has played — and lost to both — of these teams in the regular season.

Throughout the entire bracket, the Lady Vols have already faced every top-seed and 15 total teams in the tournament. This level of competition has prepared the team for a win or go home March Madness, though.

"Hopefully, every experience that we've had this year both positive and negative is what's built our team to this point," said Harper. "We'll rely on those experiences. We'll draw on those, hopefully, and be ready to go. It's cliche but it really is one game at a time and you can't look ahead. I think our team understands that."

Tennessee found out its seeding at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville. The team gathered to find out where it would open the tournament by watching a live stream together.

Once it was announced the Lady Vols were hosting, cheers erupted.