GREENVILLE, S.C. — Following a down-to-the-wire, come-from-behind win over LSU in the semifinals, Tennessee was tasked with playing top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship game.

The appearance in the finals was the first for the Lady Vols' program since 2015 and a win would be the first since 2014. A claim of the title would also almost certainly propel Tennessee into a spot to host in the ensuing NCAA Tournament.

Despite the implications of a victory, Tennessee wasn't able to pull out a win as it fell to the Gamecocks 74-58.

"I think our players are disappointed," said Kellie Harper. "They wanted this opportunity to go out there and be the team under the confetti and to cut down the nets. I do think they'll be resilient. I do think they'll bounce back."

The Lady Vols started the game impressively. Tennessee matched South Carolina's scoring production while shooting 57.1% from the field in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, its efficiency only took a slight dip leading to 48.3% shooting at the halftime break. At this point, the Lady Vols only trailed by six.

However, droughts in the second half spelled doom for Tennessee. As the Gamecocks continued to see success on the offensive end, the Lady Vols slowed down considerably.

In the third quarter, Tennessee scored 11 points on 17.6% shooting from the field. This included an eight-and-a-half-minute field goal drought. During that stretch, South Carolina's lead went from three points to 15.

"The difference would be we just need to make sure we stay focused through the whole entire game, for all 40 minutes," said Jasmine Franklin on the drought. "I know it's a long tournament. We've played some games with long minutes."

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols fell into a four-minute scoring drought. They would finish strong, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit that had been built up.

In charge of 62.1% of the team's scoring were Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson. The pair had already put together great performances in the previous two rounds and continued this into the championship game.

Horston led the team in scoring with 19 points on 9-for-20 shooting. She also contributed in all other areas of the game. This included nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

"(Horston is) a great competitor," said Karoline Striplin. "Always wants to win. She also puts the team first. That's a huge thing to be able to learn from and model your game after. I think she's just a great player all around. We're just really thankful to have her on this team. We just want to win as many games so we can keep playing with her."

Jackson followed this up with 17 points on 7-for-19 shooting. She also hit three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.

Both players were named to the All-Tournament Team.

With the SEC Tournament wrapping up, Tennessee will now turn its attention to the NCAA Tournament.

"It really excites me," said Sara Puckett. "Just because of how far this team has grown. Just to see how much want to there is in us. We know we're going to have each other's backs and leave it out there no matter what."

The Lady Vols will find out who they play on the following Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.