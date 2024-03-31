Lady Vols basketball is returning a big piece for the 2024-25 season. Jewel Spear announced she is planning to return for her final season of eligibility on Sunday afternoon. She averaged 13.1 points on 42.9% shooting from the field and 37.3% on 3-pointers in her true-senior campaign with Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXN0IGdvIGFyb3VuZOKApiBSb2NreSBUb3Ag8J+NivCfp6EgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhDbEM1Q1ltbm4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS84Q2xDNUNZbW5uPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpld2VsIFNwZWFyIPCfko4g KEBzcGVhcmoyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zcGVh cmoyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NDU3Njg2MjMyMjEwNjQ4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

