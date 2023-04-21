For the second-straight year, Tennessee will be represented at the USA Basketball 3x Nationals.

The event features 16 women's teams and 12 men's teams as they square off for their respective national titles. The teams are made up of college programs and professional athletes.

Last year, the Lady Vols were represented by Jordan Walker, Tamari Key, Sara Puckett and Kaiya Wynn. The team went 3-2 in the tournament while falling in the quarterfinals.

This year, Tennessee will send Jillian Hollingshead, Karoline Striplin, Jasmine Powell and Tess Darby.

The experienced group will begin their bid at a title on May 5. It will be held at Reid Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs and will finish on May 7.

"We are excited for the return of USA Basketball 3X Nationals to Colorado Springs," said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. "This event serves as a great opportunity for athletes to be evaluated for various USA Basketball 3x3 national teams and elevates awareness of this emerging and unique style of basketball."

Other college programs attending the event are Creighton, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, St. John's, UCLA, Utah and Villanova.

The format is a match to 21 points or whoever holds the lead at the end of a 10-minute timer. The game is played in the halfcourt with a 12-second shot clock.

Teams will be rewarded with one point for shots inside the arch and two for shots outside. Free throws will also count as a single score.

Following scores, players from the non-scoring team will take the ball and immediately begin play. The ball must be moved behind the arch for the offense to score, though.

There will be preliminary rounds to decide seeding before entering tournament play.

The event will be open to the public and aired on USA Basketball's website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.