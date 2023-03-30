On Thursday morning, former Belmont standout Destinee Wells announced her intention to join Tennessee on her social media platforms.

After landing four impactful transfers a season ago, Kellie Harper has already found talent out of the portal in this year's cycle.

At Belmont, Wells provided a major offensive lift in all three of her seasons. As a freshman, she instantly made an impact averaging 17.8 points per game.

Last season, Wells earned an average of 19.5 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 45.5% shooting on 3-pointers.

This included a 35-point performance in a match against Ball State in March.

At 5-foot-6, the guard has also displayed an ability to affect games in other ways. She averaged 4.6 assists and three rebounds in her junior year.

This impressive play has earned her three conference first-team honors and two conference tournament MVPs.

Wells has already seen the Lady Vols up close, as well. In her sophomore year, she found herself in a matchup with Tennessee in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Led by Wells, the Bruins took the Lady Vols to the wire as they won by just three points.

Despite the loss, she scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and passed for four assists in the game.

As a native of Shelby County in West Tennessee, Wells will now be attending the flagship school of her home state.

While in high school, she earned a four-star rating by ESPN after appearing in a pair of state finals.

Wells has two years of eligibility remaining due to an extra Covid year.