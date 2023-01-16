In Candace Parker's career, she has become one of the most popular women's basketball players to ever play the game. In her pro career, she has won two WNBA titles, two MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. This successful run started during her collegiate career at Tennessee, though. The Chicago-raised star chose the Lady Vols to play under legendary coach Pat Summitt. During her time in Knoxville, Parker earned a pair of NCAA Championships to go along with her Naismith College Player of the Year award. While Parker put together a dazzling collegiate career from 2004-2008 that resulted in her number being retired by the program, Chris Lofton was making history for the men's program. Lofton attended Tennessee from 2004-2008, as well. During his time as a Vol, he earned SEC Player of the Year honors while making the most 3-pointers out of any SEC player of all-time with 431. Due to this success, he returned to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday to watch his jersey number be lifted into the rafters and retired. Due to Parker and Lofton sharing time at Tennessee, she returned to congratulate Lofton during the event. Parker donned a Lofton jersey and was on the court with him and Allan Houston during the ceremony.

Candace Parker and Allan Houston during Chris Lofton's jersey retirement. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Following the day of celebration, Parker returned to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to watch the Lady Vols face Georgia. Parker, her wife Anna Petrakova and their almost one-year-old son Airr Petrakova Parker sat courtside to watch Parker's former team. During the game, Parker signed autographs for children, caught up with old friends and was honored during halftime along with Joan Cronan and other important people in Tennessee's illustrious history of women's sports. The team also sported "Summitt Blue" jerseys in remembrance of Parker's late coach. Ultimately, the Lady Vols would down the Bulldogs 68-55 in front of one of their most famous alumnus. "First off, we love Candace (Parker) and love that she continues to be a part of this program," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper after the game. "She's one of the greatest to do it ever, and she is ours. We love her, and what I'm always reminded of when she comes back is how much she loves this program. And I know she was really close to Pat (Summitt), as so many of us were. I know that had a special relationship. She also has that relationship with the program. She loves the program. She loves the university. “I know she is busy, and I know how she has a lot of things going on. I understand the commitment to be here for the weekend and obviously see Chris (Lofton) in his jersey retirement. I am so proud of her, but so happy that she is part of our family." Following the win, Parker made a trip to Tennessee's locker room to congratulate the team.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb3N0Z2FtZSBsb2NrZXIgcm9vbSBzY2VuZXMgd2l0aCBDUCEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvTGFkeVZvbHM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0xhZHlWb2xz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOEYybXJWc3RGeSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhGMm1yVnN0Rnk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTGFkeSBWb2xz IEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBMYWR5Vm9sX0hvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhZHlWb2xfSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTQ3MjU4NzQy ODAyMDIyNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK