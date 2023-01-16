Lady Vols legend Candace Parker enjoys weekend on Rocky Top
In Candace Parker's career, she has become one of the most popular women's basketball players to ever play the game. In her pro career, she has won two WNBA titles, two MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
This successful run started during her collegiate career at Tennessee, though. The Chicago-raised star chose the Lady Vols to play under legendary coach Pat Summitt. During her time in Knoxville, Parker earned a pair of NCAA Championships to go along with her Naismith College Player of the Year award.
While Parker put together a dazzling collegiate career from 2004-2008 that resulted in her number being retired by the program, Chris Lofton was making history for the men's program.
Lofton attended Tennessee from 2004-2008, as well. During his time as a Vol, he earned SEC Player of the Year honors while making the most 3-pointers out of any SEC player of all-time with 431. Due to this success, he returned to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday to watch his jersey number be lifted into the rafters and retired.
Due to Parker and Lofton sharing time at Tennessee, she returned to congratulate Lofton during the event. Parker donned a Lofton jersey and was on the court with him and Allan Houston during the ceremony.
Following the day of celebration, Parker returned to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to watch the Lady Vols face Georgia. Parker, her wife Anna Petrakova and their almost one-year-old son Airr Petrakova Parker sat courtside to watch Parker's former team.
During the game, Parker signed autographs for children, caught up with old friends and was honored during halftime along with Joan Cronan and other important people in Tennessee's illustrious history of women's sports. The team also sported "Summitt Blue" jerseys in remembrance of Parker's late coach.
Ultimately, the Lady Vols would down the Bulldogs 68-55 in front of one of their most famous alumnus.
"First off, we love Candace (Parker) and love that she continues to be a part of this program," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper after the game. "She's one of the greatest to do it ever, and she is ours. We love her, and what I'm always reminded of when she comes back is how much she loves this program. And I know she was really close to Pat (Summitt), as so many of us were. I know that had a special relationship. She also has that relationship with the program. She loves the program. She loves the university.
“I know she is busy, and I know how she has a lot of things going on. I understand the commitment to be here for the weekend and obviously see Chris (Lofton) in his jersey retirement. I am so proud of her, but so happy that she is part of our family."
Following the win, Parker made a trip to Tennessee's locker room to congratulate the team.
This connection with the team almost 20 years after she first got to campus goes a long way. Many current players grew up watching Parker at Tennessee and in the WNBA and were excited to see her return to show her support.
"There were a lot of photo ops in the locker room after the game," said Harper. "(Parker) got to go in and see the team. She got to come watch practice. I think it's just a reminder of who we are, and it's a reminder of the pursuit of excellence, tradition and the expectations here. It also reminds them who their family is, and that is a cool family member."
"I think it is really important, and it is definitely special," said Tennessee guard Jordan Walker. "I thought that it was awesome that they could come back, especially Candace Parker. We know she is busy with her own schedule, but to just make time to come back and talk to us, it's an amazing feeling. I think it says a lot about the program and who we are as people. The energy today was awesome. Coach Harper said you could really feel it on the court, so shout out to the fans for coming and bringing that energy."
The Lady Vols' next game will also put Parker's former coach in the spotlight. Tennessee will host Florida as a part of We Back Pat night. The game will take place on Thursday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air on SEC Network+.
