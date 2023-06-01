An uncharacteristic start for Ashley Rogers put Tennessee in trouble early.

On the Lady Vols' biggest stage this season, Rogers gave up a leadoff walk and a single that put runners on the corners for Alabama with no outs in the top of the first inning. The Tennessee ace recovered to get out of the frame unscathed.

In a game dominated by pitching early, Alabama didn't take advantage of a chance to score. Tennessee did, and now its moving on in the winners bracket of the Women's College World Series after a 10-5 win on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

It marked the fourth time this season that the Lady Vols have beaten the Crimson Tide.

Rogers gave up three hits, two runs, struck out one and retired four-straight Alabama batters in 4.0 innings before Payton Gottshall closed out the game.

At the plate, Tennessee (50-8) totaled 11 hits with Rylie West and Katie Taylor combining for four hits and five RBI.

Destiny Rodriguez singled to center field to put runners on first and third with two outs in the second. Taylor paid it off with a double to score Rodriguez and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

Zaida Puni added two more runs off of another double to swell the Lady Vols' advantage to 4-0 before Alabama was able to get out of the inning.

The Crimson Tide (45-21) answered in the third. Ally Shipman put Alabama on the board with an RBI single and Kenleigh Cahalan singled off the bag to score Bailey Dowling and cut the Lady Vols' lead in half.

Whatever momentum Alabama had, Tennessee snatched it back in the bottom half.

West led off with a single and Jamison Brockenbrough mashed a two-run shot to center that put Tennessee back in front by four runs at 6-2.

The onslaught continued in the fourth as McKenna Gibson doubled to right to score Milloy from second and in the next at-bat, West homered to left to add three more runs and stretch the lead to 10-2.

Alabama avoided the run rule with two runs in the fifth and Marlie Giles' solo home run pulled the Crimson Tide within five in the sixth but 1-2-3 inning from Gottshall shut the door in the seventh.

Tennessee will face the winner of 1-seed Oklahoma and 9-seed Stanford on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.