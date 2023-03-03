GREENVILLE, S.C. — By the end of the regular season, Tennessee and Kentucky found themselves in very different spots.

The Lady Vols turned around a slow start to a 13-3 SEC record and the third seed in the SEC Tournament. This mark was the best record the program has recorded in conference play since the 2014-15 season.

On the other hand, the Wildcats fell short of expectations after claiming the SEC Tournament title a season ago. They finished 2-14 in the conference resulting in a last-place finish.

However, previous records were thrown out the window to begin this year's SEC Tournament. Kentucky downed Florida and Alabama in the first two rounds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite this strong run, the Wildcats couldn't piece together another win as they fell 80-71 to the Lady Vols.

At the forefront of Tennessee's efficient attack was Rickea Jackson. The senior transfer did not participate in last year's SEC Tournament after announcing her intention to transfer out of Mississippi State in the middle of the season.

She quickly made up for her missed time in the postseason with 14 first-half points, though. This came on 5-for-9 shooting as she forced her way inside.

Also getting off to a quick start was Tess Darby. The sharpshooting junior caught fire from beyond the arch as she hit four 3-pointers in the first half alone. This effective shooting from range gave her 12 points at the break.

"It was really nice," said Darby. "Just seeing that all the shots that I've put up in the gym, the extra work. Seeing the ball go in, every shooter loves to see that. Credit goes to my teammates for getting me in those positions and playing with teammates like Jordan Horston and Rickea (Jackson) that draw so much attention."

Darby would fail to score in the second half, though.

In the second half, it was Jordan Horston who assisted Jackson in carrying the scoring load. She scored 15 points in the second half alone and 21 in the game.

Horston wasn't just a scorer, though. She also managed to record seven rebounds, seven assists and a career-high seven blocks.

"Honestly, I don't know why they kept shooting it," said Horston on her blocks. "I don't know why. I let her take like two more dribbles, acted like I wasn't there. I jumped up and got it."

Although Horston broke out in the latter part of the game, it still didn't hold a candle to Jackson's incredible performance. She continued to snowball her momentum from the first half into a dominant performance after the break.

By the end of the game, Jackson reached a season-high 34 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and 14-for-14 from the line. This mark is the most-made free throws without a miss in program history.

"I'm always looking to pass the ball to Rickea (Jackson)," said Karoline Striplin. "... She's someone you want to have on your team. You do not want to play against her, you want to have her on your team. Three-level scorer, she's always a threat."

The combination of Jackson and Horston both scoring over 20 points was just the second time the duo managed to do so this season.

It wasn't all smooth sailing in the second half, though. With just seconds left in the third quarter, Kentucky cut Tennessee's lead to three points. However, this is when Jackson went on to score 16 of the team's 27 fourth-quarter points to ensure Tennessee would stay alive.

Next, the Lady Vols will face second-seeded LSU. Tennessee fell in a tightly contested game in Baton Rouge earlier in the year but will have a chance to get revenge on Saturday.



"I feel like we're a whole different team than we were in Baton Rouge," said Darby. "I'm excited for tomorrow to go out and compete with these girls."

The game will tip-off at approximately 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.