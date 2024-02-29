To wrap up the home slate, Tennessee hosted Texas A&M for Senior Night. With a win needed to stay in position for fourth place in the SEC, the Lady Vols came through with a 75-66 victory over the Aggies. In her last home game apart of Tennessee (17-10, 10-5 SEC), Rickea Jackson led the way. The senior went off for 13 third-quarter points on the way to 27. Jackson now sits in sixth place in career scoring among Lady Vols players passing Tamika Catchings' mark. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The other senior with no remaining eligibility, Jasmine Powell, finished with six rebounds. Other seniors to go through the ceremony were Jewel Spear, Tamari Key and Tess Darby. They scored 16 points, nine and seven, respectively. This pushed Key over the 1,000 career point mark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgU2VuaW9yIE5pZ2h0IGluIEtub3h2aWxsZSE8YnI+PGJy PkZpdmUgTGFkeSBWb2xzIHRvb2sgcGFydCBpbiB0aGUgZXZlbnQgYWhlYWQg b2YgdG9uaWdodOKAmXMgZ2FtZSDipLXvuI88YnI+PGJyPvCfp7U6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qemxOWUcxcmh1Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vanps TllHMXJodTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FFQXhkb245MVQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BRUF4ZG9uOTFUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5 YW4gU3lsdmlhIChAUnlhblRTeWx2aWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnlhblRTeWx2aWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjMzNTAyMjgxMDE0MzU0 MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

As a team, Tennessee shot 47.4% from the field and 46.7% on 3-pointers. Texas A&M (18-10, 6-9) shot 40.9% from the field and 46.7% on 3-pointers but the effective mark wasn't enough to catch up with the Lady Vols.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee's offense came into the game red hot. The Lady Vols jumped out to a quick 23-15 lead after just one quarter of play. This came on 50% shooting from the field and 60% on 3-pointers. Leading the way was Spear with seven points. Karoline Striplin and Darby also produced five. In the second quarter, Tennessee ballooned its lead up to 10 midway through the frame. However, the Aggies quickly responded with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to three. The Lady Vols responded well, though, with a Jillian Hollingshead free throw and Spear 3-pointer. This created a 36-29 advantage at the halftime break. What helped create this lead was domination on the glass. Tennessee out-rebounded Texas A&M by 10 and used 11 second-chance points to jump out to the early lead. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Who has eligibility, who doesn't ahead of Lady Vols basketball Senior Night The Lady Vols got out to an impressive start in the third quarter and built their lead up to 13. However, Aggies guard Sole Williams hit three 3-pointers to cut the lead to six with four minutes to go. Kellie Harper called a timeout to adjust following the run. This resulted in a 9-2 run by Jackson alone as she took over the game. Tennessee built its lead to 11 heading into the final quarter of play. The fourth quarter continued to trend in the favor of the Lady Vols. Tennessee rode its hot shooting and effective defense to create a lead of as much as 18 points. However, a 9-0 run for the Aggies got things down to single digits before the game was put away. The Lady Vols ultimately won by nine to wrap up their home slate after emptying the bench.

STAT OF THE GAME

Tennessee dominated the glass in the win over Texas A&M. The Lady Vols won the battle 44-28 after going up by 10 in the first half. This helped result in 14 second-chance points which were a big difference in the game. The most rebounds came from Key who snagged seven but Darby and Jackson were right behind her with six, as well.

WHAT WAS SAID

UP NEXT