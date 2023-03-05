GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the final stretch of the season, Tennessee was widely regarded as a 5-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

This means that the Lady Vols would have to travel for the opening rounds to another school's campus and play in a possible true-road game in the Round of 32.

However, Charlie Creme of ESPN brought up a situation late in the regular season that could lead to Tennessee jumping into the 4-seed spot.

Creme said that if the Lady Vols took care of business at Kentucky, won in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and took down second-seeded LSU in the semifinals, there would be a strong case for Tennessee to make the leap.

After three grueling games, the Lady Vols have done exactly that. This places them in the SEC Championship game on Sunday and fulfills the potential criteria to host the first two rounds of the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Of course, Creme isn't a part of the actual committee that decides the seedings, but he has solidified himself among the top bracketologists in women's basketball.

In his projections before Tennessee downed LSU, he had the Lady Vols sitting as a 5-seed in North Carolina's region. Alongside the Tarheels, he also listed Texas, Villanova and UCLA as 4-seeds.

Of these teams, not all are necessarily set in stone in their spot. North Carolina fell in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday. Texas hasn't started its conference tournament yet but just lost to unranked Baylor on Monday. Villanova has earned a spot in its conference semifinals but beat an under-.500 DePaul team by a single point to advance.

Currently, UCLA is in the best spot to hold its position after surging to the Pac-12 championship game due to a semifinal win over Stanford. The Bruins also downed the Lady Vols by 17 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

However, just one team needs to falter for Tennessee to move up and it appears enough might have already happened.

Currently, the Lady Vols' strongest case to make the move is their NET ranking. They sit at No. 16 in the rankings and will almost certainly move up following the semifinals win over the Tigers.

This is the key reason why Tennessee coach Kellie Harper thinks her team is deserving of grabbing a 4-seed.