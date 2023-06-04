Following a disappointing blowout loss to Oklahoma, Tennessee was forced to the brink of elimination in the Women's College World Series.

Standing in the Lady Vols' way of staying alive was Oklahoma State.

In the elimination match, 4-seed Tennessee outlasted the 6-seed Cowgirls in the form of a 3-1 win.

The difference in the match was the pitching from Ashley Rogers.

The Lady Vols' ace threw for the entire game after pitching for the majority of the team's opening contest in Oklahoma City.

With a few days of rest, she hurled 136 pitches in her seven innings in the circle. During this time, she limited Oklahoma State to just four hits and one run while striking out four.

The lone run for the Cowgirls came on a solo shot by Morgyn Wynne in the sixth frame.

Rogers is now 20-1 on the season with a 0.84 ERA.

With Tennessee's bats staying mostly silent, this level of performance was necessary.

On offense, the Lady Vols put up just three runs. These came on RBI by Zaida Puni and Rylie West in the third inning. An insurance run in the fifth inning also crossed due a throwing error that pushed Puni in to score.

Overall, Tennessee connected on just three hits but benefitted from three errors on the offensive end. They also drew five walks.

Next, the Lady Vols will face Florida State at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Tennessee will need to beat the Seminoles twice to advance, though.

An if necessary second game is set to begin at 9: 30 p.m. ET. Both games would air on ESPN.

If the Lady Vols are able to move past Florida State, they'll earn a spot in the WCWS finals against either Oklahoma or Stanford. The program has never won a National Championship but has finished as runner-up twice.