Zaida Puni hit a solo home run to give Tennessee the lead in the bottom of the first inning but not much else went right for the Lady Vols offensively against Florida State on Monday.

Behind three home runs, the Seminoles took the lead for good in the third and eliminated Tennessee a game shy of the Women's College World Series championship series, 5-1 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Tennessee, which won the SEC regular season and tournament titles en route to its first WCWS appearance since 2015, finished the season at 51-10.

Florida State (58-9) only needed to beat the Lady Vols once and will face Oklahoma for the WCWS title beginning on Wednesday.

Following Puni's early spark, Florida State answered with one of its own from Michaela Edenfield in the top second to even the score at 1-1.

Starting pitcher Payton Gottshall recovered to get the Lady Vols out of the inning without further damage, but Bethany Keen gave the Seminoles their first lead with a lead off homer in the third to go up 2-1.

Kaley Mudge followed it up with a double down the right field line to put a runner in scoring position with just one out, leading to Gottshall's exit after 2.1 innings. Freshman Karlyn Pickens limited the damage, immediately recording a strikeout and setting up a ground out that stranded Mudge at third and kept Tennessee within a run.

The Lady Vols weren't able to take advantage of Pickens' escape. McKenna Gibson drew a two-out walk and Rylie West singled up the middle to give Tennessee runners on the corners but a strikeout left it empty handed.

Pickens went 2.0 innings with two strike outs and just one hit allowed but got into trouble with a single and a walk with one out in the fifth, leading ace Ashley Rogers to enter out of the bullpen.

Florida State took advantage of the situation when Jahni Keer sent a ball to shallow center field which dropped in front of Kiki Milloy and allowed a run to score to extend the Seminoles' lead to 3-1.

Hallie Wacaser provided Florida State with some big insurance with a two-run shot into left in the sixth.

Tennessee threatened in the sixth with Mackenzie Donihoo reaching on a fielding error and Lair Beautae recording just the Lady Vols' third hit. The inning ended with Giulia Koutsoyanopolous striking out.

Tennessee wasn't able to get anything going in the seventh, going down in order to end the season.