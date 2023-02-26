On Thursday, Tennessee hosted No. 1 South Carolina. In the matchup, the Lady Vols jumped out to an early 10-point lead over the top-ranked Gamecocks.

However, late in the second quarter, the Lady Vols surrendered their lead and never bounced back.

On Sunday, Tennessee was back in action while traveling to Lexington to face Kentucky. In the final game of the regular season, the Lady Vols were able to grab an early advantage, again.

This time, Tennessee (21-10, 13-3 SEC) held on to its quickly built lead in order to take down the Wildcats (10-18, 2-14) 83-63.

To open the game, the Lady Vols instantly went on a run resulting in a 13-0 lead. After four and a half minutes, Kentucky was finally able to get on the board, but Tennessee responded with a 10-3 run to build a 23-5 advantage.

An important factor in this stretch was the Lady Vols' full-court press. They forced six turnovers leading to eight points. Kentucky had to burn a pair of timeouts in the period before finally cracking the defensive pressure.

Following this, the Wildcats began to scratch back late in the first quarter. However, despite a 10-0 run, they were only able to bring the deficit to eight.

Then, Tennessee began to build back its lopsided lead. By the time the teams headed to the locker room at halftime, the Lady Vols led 45-28.

Tennessee wouldn't take its foot off the gas until the fourth quarter while playing mostly reserves. Despite this, the Lady Vols still won by 20 points.

Leading the way on offense in the blowout win was Rickea Jackson. The senior scored 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting. This scoring output marks her sixth-straight contest scoring 20 or more points.

Also reaching double figures were Jillian Hollingshead, Karoline Striplin and Jordan Walker.

Hollingshead finished with 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting. She was responsible for over half of the team's points off the bench.

After playing well against South Carolina, Striplin opened the match with the team's first seven points. She finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting with a made 3-pointer.

Walker also added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. She connected on her only 3-point attempt and passed for five assists, as well.

Overall, the team shot an extremely efficient 58.1% from the field. The team did a bulk of their damage inside but also connected on four 3-pointers.

On the other end of the floor, Tenessee did a great job of limiting the Wildcats. The Lady Vols' suffocating defense resulted in just 63 points on poor shooting. Kentucky finished shooting 36.9% from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats also forfeited the ball 14 times leading to 15 points.

Next, Tennessee will look to build off this dominating performance in the SEC Tournament.

As the conference's three-seed, the Lady Vols will play their first match in the quarterfinals on Friday in the final game of the night.

With additional games being played within the conference today, the official bracket is not yet set.