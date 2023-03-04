AUBURN, Ala. — In college basketball, a desperate team is a dangerous one — particularly in March.

They're even more so when your arguably best player isn't on the floor.

On Saturday inside Neville Arena, Tennessee found that out.

Going up against an Auburn team in need of a marquee win to boost its NCAA Tournament chances, the Vols– without star guard Zakai Zeigler following his season-ending ACL tear on Tuesday–couldn't overcome the Tigers' best shot, despite an impressive performance from Santiago Vescovi.

The senior guard scored 21 points but No. 12 Tennessee faltered late and Auburn won, 79-70, to conclude the regular season.

Guard Tyreke Key scored 13 points and forward Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 each for Tennessee.

For Auburn, guard Wendell Green Jr. paced the Tigers with a game-high 24 points while forward Johni Broome scored 17.

Tennessee held the edge in rebounding at 35-29, but the Vols committed 11 turnovers that led to 21 points for Auburn.

Vescovi headlined the first half for Tennessee, scoring 11 points along with four 3-pointers–timely shots that kept the Vols in the lead much of the period.

He had a hand in two 7-0 scoring runs, jump-starting the first with a layup and adding a three then scoring his fourth three with less than three minutes left in the half to open the way for the other.

The stretch allowed Tennessee to take a 34-27 lead as Auburn went nearly four minutes without a basket, but Green connected on a corner three at the first half buzzer to provide the Tigers with some momentum going into the intermission down four.

That momentum carried over into the early-going of the second half as Auburn outscored Tennessee 10-2 in the first three minutes to pull ahead, 40-36.

The Vols weathered that storm, but both teams struggled to create separation from each other for about a five minute stretch, trading baskets until the Tigers took advantage of Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) fouls and turnovers to go up 58-52 after a Green jumper with less than 10 minutes left.

Scores from Vescovi and Phillips brought Tennessee back to life, then Vescovi grabbed the lead back at 59-58 with a 3-pointer.

A scoring drought from the field that went for nearly six minutes that Auburn (20-11, 10-8) flipped into a 12-2 run over the last six minutes.

Tennessee will now await to hear its seeding for the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville next week.