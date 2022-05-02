Linebacker CJ Allen a priority for Josh Heupel, Vols

Tennessee made a big-time move with linebacker CJ Allen back in April when he was in town for the second spring scrimmage. That bond has continued to grow as the Vols view the 6-foot-1, 220 pound athlete as a priority in the 2023 class on the defensive side of the football.

“The relationship is going great. Coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary] and coach [Josh] Heupel are building a great relationship. Everything seems relaxed and nothing feels forced,” Allen told Volquest. “I really like the honesty with coach BJ. He’s a great guy and a great coach. He keeps it real with you and half the time we talk, it’s about life and not football. That’s what I like about him the most.”

During the scrimmage on April 9, the defense made some highlight plays. It was situational football, and there were several guys out, but the squad racked up three defensive scores on several forced turnovers.

“I liked their ability to move around fast. Of course, they are practicing against their offense which is tempo. But I liked their ability to run, play fast and physical,” the linebacker said of the Volunteer defense. “It felt very comfortable. I could see myself being there. I loved everything I saw.”

Allen boasts 31 offers at the moment with about five or six teams in contention. His plan is to commit somewhere prior to his senior football season – likely at the end of summer. The 2023 prospect will graduate in December and become an early enrollee, wherever he chooses.

The Lamar County standouts hopes to be back in Knoxville for the premier Memorial Day weekend recruit event, but has already locked in an official visit date with the Vols. Allen plans to take part in that on the final weekend of June.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Southern California are also expected to receive June official visits from Allen.