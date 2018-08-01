Local 2020 RB returns to Rocky Top for first time since Vols offer
A month after earning “a dream offer” from Tennessee, local standout Tee Hodge was back on campus for the first time Saturday.
The 2020 tailback from Maryville High attended the cookout with friend and teammate A.J. Davis, getting another glimpse of the Vols' new-look staff.
“I love the atmosphere here,” Hodge told VolQuest. “As soon as I walked into the stadium, I felt at home. It was so nice.”
In mid-June, Hodge attended a Tennessee camp, and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback earned his first FBS offer on the spot after running a 4.59 40-yard-dash. Hodge also holds scholarships from Chattanooga and Austin Peay, but getting an offer in person from Jeremy Pruitt nearly left him speechless.
“Tennessee really likes my size, my speed and my ability to move even being a big back,” said Hodge, who is the nephew of former local star and current Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb.
“I definitely have a love for Tennessee. It’s my home-state school.”
Hodge, who rushed for 723 yards and 12 touchdowns on Maryville’s state title team last fall, has grown up in the shadows of Knoxville his whole life, yet the 2020 tailback was actually raised a Florida State fan. His dad showed him highlights of former Seminoles quarterback Chris Weinke, and the two had a funny first moment when Hodge realized Weinke was now a coach with the Vols.
“It was a really cool connection,” Hodge said.
"My dad told me all about him growing up. My favorite team was always FSU. That’s what me and coach Weinke always joke about. We always crack about that. I hear from coach Weinke a lot. He likes me. He’s a good coach.”
While Hodge readily admits Tennessee will always be a major factor in his recruitment, the rising junior is in no rush to expedite his college choice. He wants to see more schools and is currently focused on helping Maryville win another state championship this fall.
"Tennessee (coaches) really want their players to stay in Tennessee. They showed great hospitality. They’re very loyal,” he said.
“I’m still young. I’m not rushing into anything. Right now I’m just focused on high school.”