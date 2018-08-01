A month after earning “a dream offer” from Tennessee, local standout Tee Hodge was back on campus for the first time Saturday.

The 2020 tailback from Maryville High attended the cookout with friend and teammate A.J. Davis, getting another glimpse of the Vols' new-look staff.

“I love the atmosphere here,” Hodge told VolQuest. “As soon as I walked into the stadium, I felt at home. It was so nice.”

In mid-June, Hodge attended a Tennessee camp, and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback earned his first FBS offer on the spot after running a 4.59 40-yard-dash. Hodge also holds scholarships from Chattanooga and Austin Peay, but getting an offer in person from Jeremy Pruitt nearly left him speechless.

“Tennessee really likes my size, my speed and my ability to move even being a big back,” said Hodge, who is the nephew of former local star and current Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb.

“I definitely have a love for Tennessee. It’s my home-state school.”