VolQuest - Local 2023 OL enjoys virtual Orange Carpet Day

The recruiting dead period is expected to come to end at the end of this month on June 1. Schools will then be able to host recruits on visits for the first time in 14 months. For now, they’re stuck hosting virtual visits.

Tennessee held a virtual orange carpet day last month in hopes of beginning to create a sense of familiarity with 2023 recruits. Lance Williams, an offensive lineman from nearby Alcoa High School, needed no introduction to the Vols.

“(Josh Heupel) was saying you’ve never heard a presence like Neyland Stadium when you’re there and you make a big time play,” Williams told Volquest of Heupel’s message. “And I’ve felt that before because I’ve been to games all my life. It’s awesome.

“It was good, I liked it a lot. They showed us around campus, a little bit of practice and looked like they were working hard, getting things put together. It was good.”

Williams has been a Tennessee fan as long as he can remembers and has been to campus countless times. He even visited for camps under the previous coaching staff and met former offensive line coach Will Friend on multiple occasions.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman is hoping to get back to Tennessee for another camp in the near future to interact with the new coaching staff. He also wants to camp at Clemson, Auburn and Ole Miss.