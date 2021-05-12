 VolQuest - Local 2023 OL enjoys virtual Orange Carpet Day
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 21:56:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Local 2023 OL enjoys virtual Orange Carpet Day

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

The recruiting dead period is expected to come to end at the end of this month on June 1. Schools will then be able to host recruits on visits for the first time in 14 months. For now, they’re stuck hosting virtual visits.

Tennessee held a virtual orange carpet day last month in hopes of beginning to create a sense of familiarity with 2023 recruits. Lance Williams, an offensive lineman from nearby Alcoa High School, needed no introduction to the Vols.

“(Josh Heupel) was saying you’ve never heard a presence like Neyland Stadium when you’re there and you make a big time play,” Williams told Volquest of Heupel’s message. “And I’ve felt that before because I’ve been to games all my life. It’s awesome.

“It was good, I liked it a lot. They showed us around campus, a little bit of practice and looked like they were working hard, getting things put together. It was good.”

Williams has been a Tennessee fan as long as he can remembers and has been to campus countless times. He even visited for camps under the previous coaching staff and met former offensive line coach Will Friend on multiple occasions.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman is hoping to get back to Tennessee for another camp in the near future to interact with the new coaching staff. He also wants to camp at Clemson, Auburn and Ole Miss.

Williams holds early offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, Tulane and Eastern Kentucky. He’s hoping to receive an offer from the Vols in the near future.

“They’ve called (Alcoa) Coach Rankin a lot,” Williams said. “To check on my grades, height, weight, things like that. I have a feeling they’ll offer me pretty soon.

“My aggressiveness and being able to move, being this big, is what I’ve heard college coaches like about my game. My technique and handwork is what I’m continuing to work on. I work on it all the time. Any time I can get some work in I do.”

Williams is going to play guard or center this upcoming season for Alcoa. He played tackle his freshman and sophomore year, but is being moved to guard to be the main pulling guard this season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbG9jYWwtMjAyMy1vbC1lbmpveXMtdmlydHVhbC1vcmFuZ2Ut Y2FycGV0LWRheSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZsb2NhbC0yMDIzLW9sLWVuam95cy12aXJ0dWFsLW9yYW5nZS1jYXJwZXQt ZGF5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK