Four days after receiving an offer from Tennessee, in-state defensive lineman Zion Logue worked out for Vol coaches in Knoxville on Tuesday.

The 3-star prospect from Lebanon High (Tenn.) holds more than two dozen offers, but the recent scholarship from Tennessee was certainly a big deal — even if Logue had to wait a little while longer than he wanted.

Logue has been on UT’s new staff’s radar for months and had a strong workout Tuesday in front of coaches Tracy Rocker, Kevin Sherrer and Jeremy Pruitt. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound lineman received positive feedback from Rocker and Pruitt, who was especially happy to see that Logue had gained nearly 20 pounds since his visit to Rocky Top in early March.

“Coach Pruitt said I definitely came into my body from the time I was at Junior Day,” Logue told VolQuest.

“That was the main thing coach Pruitt said he was really looking for: Was I going to grow into my body?”

Last fall, Logue tallied 50 tackles and seven sacks playing multiple positions for the Blue Devils. The Vols weren’t sure if he projected as an end, tackle or outside linebacker — especially since he’s only 16 and has plenty of room to grow. During Logue’s 1-on-1 workout with the staff, he went through a variety of DL drills, with Rocker telling him that they really the Lebanon standout at strong-side defensive end.

“Basically, they wanted to see how I moved, how I did with the bags and what I could do when I was tired,” he explained.