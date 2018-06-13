Logue details workout with staff, conversation with Jeremy Pruitt
Four days after receiving an offer from Tennessee, in-state defensive lineman Zion Logue worked out for Vol coaches in Knoxville on Tuesday.
The 3-star prospect from Lebanon High (Tenn.) holds more than two dozen offers, but the recent scholarship from Tennessee was certainly a big deal — even if Logue had to wait a little while longer than he wanted.
Logue has been on UT’s new staff’s radar for months and had a strong workout Tuesday in front of coaches Tracy Rocker, Kevin Sherrer and Jeremy Pruitt. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound lineman received positive feedback from Rocker and Pruitt, who was especially happy to see that Logue had gained nearly 20 pounds since his visit to Rocky Top in early March.
“Coach Pruitt said I definitely came into my body from the time I was at Junior Day,” Logue told VolQuest.
“That was the main thing coach Pruitt said he was really looking for: Was I going to grow into my body?”
Last fall, Logue tallied 50 tackles and seven sacks playing multiple positions for the Blue Devils. The Vols weren’t sure if he projected as an end, tackle or outside linebacker — especially since he’s only 16 and has plenty of room to grow. During Logue’s 1-on-1 workout with the staff, he went through a variety of DL drills, with Rocker telling him that they really the Lebanon standout at strong-side defensive end.
“Basically, they wanted to see how I moved, how I did with the bags and what I could do when I was tired,” he explained.
Logue has been on a whirlwind tour in recent weeks — one that’s seen him net offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky and others after strong camp performances. He’s slated to workout at UK on Wednesday and at Alabama at the end of the week.
“It’s been hectic. It’s crazy,” the soft-spoken lineman said.
“I can’t even look at my phone now for like five minutes without getting a message on Twitter or coaches texting me.”
Logue plans to narrow down a list of favorites after his final few visits this month, which tentatively includes an official visit to Purdue. He will commit on Sept. 6 — his grandmother’s birthday.
“She was my family’s backbone. To see her go down but go out fighting (with cancer) it was something very strong for me and honor her and give back to her,” he said.
The Vols are certainly in the conversation now they’ve offered Logue and got the budding prospect back on campus. Pruitt made it known Tuesday that the in-state lineman was wanted in Knoxville, too.
“Pruitt told me to keep working hard and asked me what they have to do to get me a Tennessee Volunteer,” Logue said.
So what does UT have to do to add Logue to the 2019 class?
“That’s a hard question to answer right now,” said Logue, who has a family full of Volunteer fans but grew up with no strong ties to the school.
“I need to talk to my family, see what they’re feeling and what I want to do too.”