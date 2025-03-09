Looking at Lady Vols basketball stat leaders ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Talaysia Cooper (55) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo by Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

The Lady Vols' regular season and SEC Tournament runs have concluded. Tennessee now awaits its placement in the NCAA Tournament after a successful year one under Kim Caldwell. Here are where the Lady Vols' individual stats stand heading into March Madness. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

POINTS

Tennessee's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season was Talaysia Cooper. The redshirt sophomore in her first year on the court with the Lady Vols reached 16.7 points per outing. This came on 44.8% shooting from the field. Behind Cooper was Jewel Spear. The fifth-year senior got hot late, bringing her mark up to 13.1 points per outing. She shot an efficient 42.6% from the field and 38.9% on 3-pointers. Also in double digits were a trio of players. Ruby Whitehorn notched 11.6 points, Zee Spearman was right behind her with 11.5 and Samara Spencer earned 10.5.

REBOUNDS

The top rebounder for Tennessee was Spearman. The Lady Vols' typically starting center grabbed an impressive 6.1 rebounds per game. This featured 3.3 on the defensive side and 2.8 on offense. Cooper also impressed in this category. She grabbed 5.6 rebounds per outing despite being listed as a guard. Whitehorn, another guard, came in third. She ended with 4.2 rebounds per game.

ASSISTS

Spencer led the charge in assists. The usual starting point guard shared the wealth along with her double-digit scoring by notching 4.7 dimes per game. She turned it over 2.1 times per game. Cooper also passed the ball effectively. She earned 3.2 assists per game but turned it over 3.5 times an outing. From there, it's a big drop. Spear finished with 1.8 assists, Whitehorn had 1.6 and Kaniya Boyd had 1.4.

STEALS + BLOCKS