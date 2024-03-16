While it has been a very successful season for Tennessee basketball, there have been some causes for concern along the way.

While posting 24 wins, the eight losses the Vols have surrendered all seem to have something in common. In the eyes of head coach Rick Barnes, it starts on the defensive end.

Most recently, Tennessee struggled to contain the offensive effort Mississippi State had in the paint. This resulted in a 73-56 SEC Tournament Quarterfinals loss to the Bulldogs.

"We did not do a good job one-on-one defense," said Barnes. "But there's other teams that have played us the way they played us. They made up their mind they're going to drive the ball at us. We've seen that all year with teams doing that. Again, we just got really spaced out. Why? I can't tell you."

When looking back at previous losses, Barnes sees the same issues. This is particularly the case in the paint.

Against Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina, elite big men opened up the offense around the basket and caused trouble for the Vols. In the first meeting against Mississippi State a few weeks later, Tolu Smith took his turn having success near the basket.

"We harped on it so much," said Barnes. "Every loss we've had this year, that's been the case, where we have gotten away from our defensive principles and allowed teams to do what they wanted to do. We didn't have an answer for it."

After the game, Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans admitted he felt good about the weight advantage his team had on the Vols down low. This was apparent as most of their baskets came from just feet away.

This physicality was an issue for Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka. Neither did a good job dealing with it and it became a consistent source of offense for Mississippi State. At times when Tennessee was able to make runs, the response typically came in the post.

While guard Josh Hubbard played well with 18 points, what stood out to Barnes was the play of 6-foot-7 forward Cameron Matthews who also notched 18 on Friday.

"Matthews had a great day today," said Barnes. "He drove us, went by us. So much of that was not taking care of the details of the scouting report. Again, as you know, our coaches do a great job with the scout. To continue to let him get to his right hand and where he wanted to go. Even at the end of the game when we had really a pretty good possession, trying to double-team to get him to play quicker, and getting driven by in the last four or five seconds, you can't give up those straight-line drives."

A positive that could be taken from this aspect of the game was the late play by freshman J.P. Estrella. The score was already out of hand and the Bulldogs might not have had their foot fully on the gas, but he had the best day between the trio of Vols bigs.

Estrella never scored but was on the floor for positive offensive possessions. On defense, he handled the physicality better than most freshmen would.

"Well, the one thing that they did, the physicality inside," said Barnes. "I think one thing good today was J.P. I told the coaches we probably should have put him out there sooner because he's the one guy that can guard post guys."

Tennessee now has about a week to figure things out before the NCAA Tournament begins. One more outing where 'defensive principles' are lost, and the season is over.