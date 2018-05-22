This weekend is set up to be a more low key weekend on campus with most celebrating Memorial Day. But on the football side, Jeremy Pruitt and company will host defensive back Maurice Hampton, who is visiting Rocky Top for the first time.

"I'm excited to see it with it being my first time," Hampton said. "I've been busy with baseball a lot and I haven't had time, but I'll be in Nashville for the state baseball tournament so I thought it would be a good time to come up."

Hampton has been high on Tennessee's board since Pruitt took the job in early December. The staff has worked hard to get him to campus and that hard work is set to pay off this weekend. All that said, Hampton is fully aware that he's a priority for the orange and white.

"I was the first DB they offered when they got the job," Hampton said. "They made me a priority and they have let me know here I stand with them. They like me a lot and I think that's why I want to get up there and give them a look."

He hears from the Tennessee players about Knoxville. He gets to hear the positive momentum from the west Tennessee kids currently on the roster.

"I have a lot of friends up there and they have been wanting me to come up," Hampton said. "I know Jerome (Carvin) and Jeremy Banks. I know Drew Richmond and Maleik Gatewood. Both of those guys went to my school."

And then there is Pruitt, who has made it very clear that he is building something on Rocky Top and wants Hampton to be a key piece to the big orange puzzle. Pruitt likes bigger defensive backs and Hampton fits that model to a T.

"We have just been building a relationship," Hampton said. "He likes my game and how I play. He has made me a priority and has been on me to come up there for a visit and that's part of the reason I'm coming up."

Defensive backs coach Terry Fair was by Memphis University School last week to check on Hampton. The former Vol defensive back and current defensive backs coach has also started to build a bond with Hampton.

"We talk on the phone and the conversations that we have had are similar to what coach Pruitt and I have had," Hampton said. "I have the chance to come in there and play early. They want me really bad and I can be a key part of their class and what they are wanting to do."

Still committed to LSU, Hampton at least has the door cracked on this recruitment. It's not fully shut, but what would it take to swing the door wide open again?

"A lot of things could change between now and signing day," Hampton said. "Tennessee is the instate school and I don't want to go through the process without giving them a real hard look."

Hampton is also a standout on the baseball diamond and will likely be drafted in next year's Major League Baseball draft. That also could play a key role in his decision and one might ponder if Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello to meet with Hampton while he is in town?

Rivals.com ranks Hampton as a 3-star athlete in the class of 2019.