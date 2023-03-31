Less than 24 hours after pitching dominated the opening game between Tennessee and LSU, the two teams combined for five home runs and 20 hits in Game 2.

The No. 10 Vols posted three homers, including two in the first two innings but the No. 1 Tigers used back-to-back home runs to reclaim the lead in the fourth inning and take a series-clinching 6-4 win at Alex Box Stadium on Friday.

Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton finished 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run. Shortstop Maui Ahuna and center fielder Hunter Ensley recorded a home run each.

Starting right-handed pitcher Chase Burns (2-2) took the loss after throwing seven strikeouts and allowing seven hits and five runs in 3.1 innings. LSU starter Ty Floyd (5-0) earned the win.

Tennessee (20-8, 3-5 SEC) wasted little time getting its bats going.

Maui Ahuna led off the top of the first with a solo home run off of the batter's eye in center field to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead, but LSU answered back with a three-run bottom half.

Burns struck out Kyle Crews for the second out before Tommy White doubled to center to score Tre' Morgan from second. Cade Beloso and Josh Pearson each doubled in the next two at-bats, one of which was an infield pop up that fell to the turf despite five Tennessee players within reach.

The mishap allowed Beloso to score an give the Tigers a 3-1 advantage.

Hunter Ensley responded with Tennessee's second home run, another solo shot to left that pulled the Vols within a run at 3-2 in the second.

LSU threatened to add to its lead in the third as an error fielding error by Christian Moore on another infield pop up allowed the Tigers to get a runner on first. A hit-by-pitch and walk loaded the bases but Burns got out of the jam with his sixth strikeout.

Tennessee took advantage of Burns' escape act as Zane Denton's two-run home run in the fourth put the Vols back in front, 4-3.

Burns unraveled in the fourth, though. Brady Neal blasted a solo shot to right and Gavin Dugas connected on his second home run in as many games to push LSU to a 5-4 lead.

Morgan doubled off the wall in center to give the Tigers a third-straight hit and Burns was pulled but Christian Scott prevented further damage with a diving catch in right.

In relief of Burns, Andrew Lindsey earned a big punchout with a runner in scoring position in the fifth but LSU pitcher Chase Shores returned the favor the following frame, stranding two Tennessee runners.

LSU (24-3, 6-2) added another run in the sixth and put itself in position to tack on more in the eighth with a pair of runners but Tennessee turned a double play to get out of the inning unscathed.

Tennessee will try and salvage Game 3 on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus. Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (3-1, 2.54 ERA) will start for the Vols