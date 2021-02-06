VolQuest - Manning's Hall of Fame invitation done the Manning way

The fact Peyton Manning is going into the NFL Hall of Fame is no story. Few if any have ever been a bigger lay down in terms of being a first time ballot inductee.

For Manning what is special is how he learned of his induction and how he told others including who he told that is the story of the first Vol being enshrined in Canton since Reggie White.

Manning is football’s renaissance man. His statement “God Bless football” at the end of his retirement speech was the truest statement he could ever give.

The guy loves football. He loves everything about it. Most importantly he loves the people of the game, which is why when the Hall of Fame contacted his wife, Ashley, about how to tell him she thought of one thing and only thing only…football.

“Their original idea is they wanted to come to our house while we were having dinner. It’s one of those real natural dinners that you are having but cameras just happen to be in place and Ed McMahon knocks on your door and tells you that you just won a million dollars so Ashley said, ‘I don’t think we are going to do that. We are going to make this a football moment’ and that’s what it was. I appreciate her for setting it up. It was a football moment.”

That football moment included coaches from his high school career through his time at Denver sharing in the news. While taping some stuff for his ESPN Peyton’s Places show, out walked David Cutcliffe, Phillip Fulmer, Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, and Gary Kubiak. All had a message for Peyton and on the jumbotron were video messages from his high school coach, Tony Reginelli, Jim Mora, Tom Moore and John Fox.

Following that football moment last Friday, Manning had spent the week being Manning. The Hall of Fame asks that you keep things quiet. But Manning had to call his football people first.

It’s why he had a zoom call with some old friends back on Rocky Top.

To truly understand Manning, you need to understand who the soon to be owner of a gold Hall of Fame jacket called. It was the film guy. The ticket guy. The equipment guys and a handful of others.

And the call wasn’t about Manning breaking the news to them. It was about Manning thanking them. It’s why he called his coaches from high school, old classmates, teammates, and equipment guys in Indianapolis among others.

“It’s a time of reflection for me for how thankful I am for all the people who have been a part of this journey. It’s not a game or a throw that really jumps out to me or that I think about as I reflect on things. I think about my relationships and friendships with the fans, the coaches, the support staff. Certainly, my time in Knoxville was a huge part of it.

The recipients of those calls are thankful as well although not completely shocked.

“It’s so like Peyton to want to share the news with his “team” - it’s never about him - he wants everyone to share the many honors that have come his way,” film guy Barry Rice said. “When he called his Tennessee “team” to preview and share the HOF news I was honored to the point of tearing up! I was just so darn happy for him and so touched that he thought of us knuckleheads in Knoxville!”

“It meant a lot,” ticket manager Danny Burnley added. “I didn’t expect it, but maybe I should have because that’s who he is. He’s one of he most high profile people in the world and he called me personally to tell me and to say thank you for helping him and his family out with tickets 25 years ago in his football journey. That’s just who he is.”

Tonight, Manning is an NFL Hall of Famer. His father Archie will present him in Canton in July. And you can bet Peyton’s induction speech won’t be about recalling any stats, records, and moments. It will be about a journey. A journey that’s always been about people.

“It would have been no fun to have done all of this if you didn’t get to share with anybody. It’s not an individual sport and individual sports aren’t my deal. I like to play golf, but I don’t like to play by myself. The best part about football is that you got to share it with people," Manning said.

"I’m honored. I really am. I’ve been to the ceremony. I understand the significance of it. I understand the impact it has on people who have been inducted. I feel like I have it in the right perspective. I’m appreciative of being able to play, but to be able to share it with all the people who have helped me and to let them know how thankful and lucky that I am.”