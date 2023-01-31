March outlook: Latest bracketology for Tennessee men's, women's basketball
With SEC play about halfway through for both of Tennessee's basketball teams, the pair of programs have made the NCAA Tournament field in ESPN's latest bracketology. Joe Lunardi and Charlie Creme both updated their projected brackets on Tuesday morning.
Here is where the Vols and Lady Vols stand heading into February.
Vols: No. 1 Seed in East (New York) Region
Currently, Tennessee has earned the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll. Despite this, Lunardi gives the Vols the fourth-highest seed in the country. Although this leaves Tennessee behind Purdue, Alabama and Houston, it still means the team sits as a No. 1 seed.
If the Vols can hold onto one of the top four spots, it would mark the first time the program has ever earned a top seed. If they fall to a 2-seed, it would be the team's highest ranking since also grabbing the secondary seed in 2019.
In Lunardi's projection, Tennessee would open up the tournament with a match vs. MD Eastern Shore. The Hawks are from the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference and are projected to earn the conference's automatic bid.
If the Vols can stave off an upset, they would then move on to face the winner of 8-seeded Clemson and 9-seeded Florida Atlantic. The Tigers are currently 10-1 in ACC play and the Owls are a perfect 11-0 in Conference USA play. These impressive inner-conference streaks have led to Clemson and Florida Atlantic being ranked 20 and 19, respectively, in the newest AP Poll. Tennessee's games against MD Eastern Shore and Clemson or Florida Atlantic would both be played in Greensboro.
Next, if the Vols can advance past the pair of under-seeded teams and earn a spot in the Sweet 16, they would likely face 4-seeded Iowa State or 5-seeded UConn. While playing a tough Big12 schedule, the Cyclones have impressed and earned the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Poll. However, they handed Texas Tech its first conference win in overtime on Monday. On the other hand, the Huskies currently sit at No. 24 in the AP Poll. They have struggled in a very impressive Big East at this point.
Following the Sweet 16 matchup, Tennessee would likely face No. 2 Texas or No. 3 Virginia in the school's second-ever Elite 8. The Vols faced the Longhorns on Saturday in Knoxville where they grabbed a double-digit win. Despite losing its head coach, Texas has looked impressive in Big12 play. The Cavaliers have also looked solid during their ACC slate. They currently own a 9-2 record vs. ACC opponents.
If Tennessee can string together four consecutive wins, it would mark the first Final Four in program history. However, the Vols' projected path won't be an easy one.
Lady Vols: No. 7 Seed in Greenville Region
While the Vols have surged to historically great heights, the Lady Vols have fallen behind. Despite high expectations, Tennessee has lost eight games -- all to top 25 teams. This strength of schedule combined with an 8-1 record during SEC play leaves the team just outside the AP Poll rankings but firmly in the March Madness field.
Creme projects that the Lady Vols will grab a 7-seed and face 10-seeded Creighton in the first round. With Utah being the highest-ranked team in the grouping, the game would be played in Salt Lake City. Currently, the Bluejays own a 14-6 record. This weak resume earns them the eighth-to-last spot in the field.
If Tennessee can survive Creighton, it will face an uphill battle for the rest of the tournament. Next, it would likely battle No. 2 Utah on the Utes' homecourt. They currently hold the No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll while sitting in second place in the Pac12 -- only behind Stanford.
If the Lady Vols can down Utah and pull off the upset, they would likely face No. 3 North Carolina in the Sweet 16. This would mark the program's second-straight appearance in the round after it took down Buffalo and Belmont to reach the mark a season ago. The Tarheels are also home of Teonni Key, the younger sister of Tamari Key. The team only lost five matches and currently sits at No. 11 in the AP Poll.
If Tennessee can put together two-straight big upsets, it would then likely face No. 1 Indiana in the Elite Eight. The pair of teams have already squared off in Knoxville with the Hoosiers taking the match by 12 points. Indiana has only lost a single game this season but it came to Michigan State without Grace Berger. It is currently at No. 4 in the AP Poll, as well.
The Lady Vols' selection would keep the program's stretch of making the NCAA Tournament alive. They are the only team to have made every tournament since the NCAA began to sanction the event in 1981. The No. 7 seed would be the worst since 2019 and tied for the second-worst seed in program history.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.