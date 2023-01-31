With SEC play about halfway through for both of Tennessee's basketball teams, the pair of programs have made the NCAA Tournament field in ESPN's latest bracketology. Joe Lunardi and Charlie Creme both updated their projected brackets on Tuesday morning. Here is where the Vols and Lady Vols stand heading into February.

Vols: No. 1 Seed in East (New York) Region

Currently, Tennessee has earned the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll. Despite this, Lunardi gives the Vols the fourth-highest seed in the country. Although this leaves Tennessee behind Purdue, Alabama and Houston, it still means the team sits as a No. 1 seed. If the Vols can hold onto one of the top four spots, it would mark the first time the program has ever earned a top seed. If they fall to a 2-seed, it would be the team's highest ranking since also grabbing the secondary seed in 2019. In Lunardi's projection, Tennessee would open up the tournament with a match vs. MD Eastern Shore. The Hawks are from the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference and are projected to earn the conference's automatic bid. If the Vols can stave off an upset, they would then move on to face the winner of 8-seeded Clemson and 9-seeded Florida Atlantic. The Tigers are currently 10-1 in ACC play and the Owls are a perfect 11-0 in Conference USA play. These impressive inner-conference streaks have led to Clemson and Florida Atlantic being ranked 20 and 19, respectively, in the newest AP Poll. Tennessee's games against MD Eastern Shore and Clemson or Florida Atlantic would both be played in Greensboro. Next, if the Vols can advance past the pair of under-seeded teams and earn a spot in the Sweet 16, they would likely face 4-seeded Iowa State or 5-seeded UConn. While playing a tough Big12 schedule, the Cyclones have impressed and earned the No. 13 ranking in the latest AP Poll. However, they handed Texas Tech its first conference win in overtime on Monday. On the other hand, the Huskies currently sit at No. 24 in the AP Poll. They have struggled in a very impressive Big East at this point. Following the Sweet 16 matchup, Tennessee would likely face No. 2 Texas or No. 3 Virginia in the school's second-ever Elite 8. The Vols faced the Longhorns on Saturday in Knoxville where they grabbed a double-digit win. Despite losing its head coach, Texas has looked impressive in Big12 play. The Cavaliers have also looked solid during their ACC slate. They currently own a 9-2 record vs. ACC opponents. If Tennessee can string together four consecutive wins, it would mark the first Final Four in program history. However, the Vols' projected path won't be an easy one.

Lady Vols: No. 7 Seed in Greenville Region