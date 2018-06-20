Nashville native and Hillsboro High School athlete Gyasi Mattison has been catching the attention of schools throughout the spring.



Tuesday, Mattison was somewhat the center of attention on Rocky Top as he spent the day with the Tennessee coaching staff.

“It was good,” Mattison said of the trip. “I got to hang out with the coaches. I spent a lot of time with coach (Terry) Fair.”

Mattison said he talks to coach Fair pretty much every week and on Tuesday, the 6-0, 175 pound athlete got to spend a good bit of time with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“It was good getting to visit with coach Pruitt. It was a good experience to see how they are changing things with the new staff. I visited up there when the old staff was there and now it's a lot different. I don't really know how to explain it but it just feels different up there now.”

Mattison, who has an offer from the Vols, will be back in Knoxville this weekend to camp with the new staff.

“Yea, I'm going to come up and camp on Saturday,” Mattison said. “Coach Fair said he really likes my footwork and they just want to see me one on one in person.”

Mattison doesn't it view it as an audition. He fews it as a day to work his craft.

“There's no pressure,” Mattison offered. “It's another day to get better. Always good to go against some competition.”

Mattison has already camped at Alabama and Memphis. He's also been to Arkansas and Louisville this spring. Mattison said he doesn't have a timetable for making a decision and right now he's listening to anyone who calls.

“I'm still open,” Mattison said. “I still trying to find out where the best fit is for me. I'm looking for a place that's a family. A place where I can grow into a man and a place where the people make me comfortable.”