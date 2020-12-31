VolQuest - Mays to return for his senior year

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays will return to college football in 2021.

Mays told Volquest and also told Jimmy Hyams that he was playing for the Vols next season and not declaring for the NFL Draft.

Mays didn’t play the last two games due to a high ankle sprain and Mays missed the season opener at South Carolina waiting on the SEC to rule on his eligibility after transferring from Georgia a year ago to join his brother Cooper, who was a freshman center for the Vols this season.



