Powder Springs, Georgia safety Jaylen McCollough is the latest in a long line of college prospects to come out of that part of the state. McCollough was back on Rocky Top Saturday afternoon and loved to see a different side of Tennessee.

“It was just laid back just getting to talk to some of the commits and the other recruits just seeking how they like it," McCollough said. "We got to be around the coaches and their families. It was a good experience.”

That different viewpoint really became clear in the form of head coach Jeremy Pruitt. McCollough has spent a good amount of time around him in his office and on the camp field, but this was different. It was a chance to see the man and not the football coach.

“It's totally different," McCollough said. "You get to see him more from a dad perspective than a coach perspective. That's what it's about just being around other families. It's a real family atmosphere and I like that about Tennessee.”

The Vols want McCollough to play safety as a part of the back half of their defense. Another finalist for the talented Peach state product is South Carolina, who like him on either side of the ball.

“Yea, Tennessee likes me on the hash and in certain situations they want me to roll down in the box and play the nickel. South Carolina is looking at me as a running back and a safety. Alabama and Auburn and looking at me as a safety.”



