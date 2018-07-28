McCollough narrows focus with deep look at Tennessee
Powder Springs, Georgia safety Jaylen McCollough is the latest in a long line of college prospects to come out of that part of the state. McCollough was back on Rocky Top Saturday afternoon and loved to see a different side of Tennessee.
“It was just laid back just getting to talk to some of the commits and the other recruits just seeking how they like it," McCollough said. "We got to be around the coaches and their families. It was a good experience.”
That different viewpoint really became clear in the form of head coach Jeremy Pruitt. McCollough has spent a good amount of time around him in his office and on the camp field, but this was different. It was a chance to see the man and not the football coach.
“It's totally different," McCollough said. "You get to see him more from a dad perspective than a coach perspective. That's what it's about just being around other families. It's a real family atmosphere and I like that about Tennessee.”
The Vols want McCollough to play safety as a part of the back half of their defense. Another finalist for the talented Peach state product is South Carolina, who like him on either side of the ball.
“Yea, Tennessee likes me on the hash and in certain situations they want me to roll down in the box and play the nickel. South Carolina is looking at me as a running back and a safety. Alabama and Auburn and looking at me as a safety.”
Tennessee already has seven commitments out of Georgia. McCollough knows Tennessee has showcased several players from his home state in its rich history. He also knows the current crop of commits and they make sure to lean on him.
“I know them well," McCollough said. "We have all been playing with or against each other since we were six or seven. They are leaning on me. I know you see it on Twitter. I talk to Warren all the time. I talk to Wayna (Morris) almost everyday. I talk to Ramel (Keaton) almost every day. I talk to Owen about Auburn. I talk to them all. It doesn't really affect me too much because these are my boys and they will support me wherever I go.”
Many have speculated that he would have committed by now, but he doesn't want to jump the gun.
“I want to be sure," McCollough said. "I'm more than likely going to take my visits and then make a decision after those visits sometime around my birthday in October. That's what we are looking at. I'm just trying to be sure. We might have the Florida game circled for an official visit to Tennessee.”
And when he sits down with his family to decide his college choice, he will be looking for the right fit for his criteria.
“Really just the relationships. How comfortable I am with everyone. Early playing time plays a factor. There's a whole bunch of stuff that factors in. That's why I'm really taking it slow. A lot of people want to go ahead and commit. I'm taking it slow.”
Rivals.com ranks McCollough as a 4-star safety in the class of 2019.