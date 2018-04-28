Volquest.com

Defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie was the final Vol drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. McKenzie was taken Saturday afternoon in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs.



As a junior, McKenzie played in 11 games starting 9 where he recorded 36 tackles including four for loss.

McKenzie, who was ranked as a 5-star defensive tackle coming out of high school, suffered an shoulder injury as a sophomore that cost him most of that season. He worked out both as a defensive tackle and an offensive lineman for NFL scouts. He surprised many with his decision to leave. When asked at Tennessee's pro day in March, the California native said he know it was simply time to move on.

Tailback John Kelly was the second Tennessee player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft going No. 176 overall in the sixth round to the Los Angels Rams on Saturday.

On Friday, nickel-back Rashaan Gaulden was the first Vol off the board, selected by the Carolina Panthers No. 85 overall in the third round.