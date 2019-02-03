Creekside High (Ga.) linebacker Tyson Meiguez knows a little something about the Vols thanks to the Berry boys who played on Rocky Top.

“Eric has been up to the school a lot,” Meiguez said. “Eliot and Evan came to the summer workouts at Creekside when they were at Tennessee as well.”

On Saturday, Meiguez got his first-hand experience of Tennessee and came away impressed.

“Everyone up there was really cool,” Meiguez said. “The energy was really good and everyone is working to get Tennessee where they want to go.

“Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt is looking for Tennessee to be a contender the next couple of years. I liked his message. I got to hang out mostly with coach (Tracy) Rocker and coach Pruitt. That was important.”

It’s been a hectic 10 days or so with Meiguez and the Vols, starting with an offer a week ago Thursday.

“I was surprised by the offered. I hadn’t heard from them,” Meiguez said. “Coach Rocker told me he really liked my film and they offered. Then coach Rocker and coach Pruitt told me they wanted me up there for a Junior Day so went up this weekend.”

The 6-2, 215-pound prospect plays outside linebacker in high school, but projects as an inside guy in Pruitt’s defense.

“Tennessee likes me as inside guy,” Meiguez said. “They like my speed, footwork and awareness. Playing inside really wouldn’t really be different. I play mic linebacker some for Creekside depending on the opponent.”

Meiguez will see Virginia Tech next week. He’s already visited Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. He plans to sign in December. He could possibly be a mid-term enrollee and hopes to make a decision in November and he has an idea of what he’s looking for.

“I’m looking for a play that feels like family,” Meiguez said. “I want a place that is a home away from home.”

Meiguez said he will definitely the Vols again and plans to be back on Rocky Top unofficially for spring practice in late March or early April.