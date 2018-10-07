Midseason Report: Stats, grades and 3 keys to the second half
Tennessee still has seven games on its 2018 schedule, but with an idle date Saturday, it's a good time to recap some midseason numbers, grades and keys to a potential postseason push.
BY THE NUMBERS
Scoring Offense: 26.0 (92nd nationally)
Scoring Defense: 25.8 (70th nationally)
Yards Per Play: 5.68 (75th nationally)
Yards Per Play Allowed: 5.73 (87th nationally)
Turnover Margin: -4 (No. 112 nationally)
Third Down Offense: 35.9 percent (No. 100 nationally)
Third Down Defense: 31.8 percent (28th nationally)
REPORT CARD GRADES
QB: B-
Jarrett Guarantano has improved, but the handcuffs remain on the second-year starter as he still doesn’t have a natural feel for the game and struggles to throw wideouts open.
RB: B
Tennessee’s tailbacks have left some yards on the field, but considering the overall run blocking, the unit has performed well as a whole. Ty Chandler has been electric with limited touches, while Tim Jordan, Madre London and Jeremy Banks have all had nice individual moments.
WR: B
The unit has been fine. They’ve mostly caught the ball when it’s been thrown their way, but as group, they struggle to generate separate and they don’t block on the perimeter very consistently.
TE: D
Dominick Wood-Anderson has lots of potential, but the transition from JUCO to the SEC hasn’t gone seamlessly. The rest of the group hasn’t been much better, with Eli Wolf playing sparingly and Austin Pope fumbling a big play against UF and committing multiple penalties in limited snaps.
OL: D-
Compared to a year ago, Tennessee’s offensive line has actually improved in pass protection … unfortunately the unit has simply gone from awful to bad. The run blocking woes are the more concerning, as are all the mental mistakes and unforced errors.
DL: C+
Led by Alexis Johnson, the three seniors have been serviceable all season. At times they’ve been really effective. But they’re playing too many snaps and have allowed more than 200 rushing yards in both SEC contests.
LB: C+
Darrell Taylor had a monster game against Georgia, while Daniel Bituli and Darrin Kirkland have had some marquee moments. Still, as a group, the outside linebackers haven’t generated consistent pressure and the inside linebackers have struggled in run support and been worse in pass coverage.
DB: B-
The kids were exposed by a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, but otherwise, Tennessee’s defensive backs have played decently through five games. Micah Abernathy has had a nice senior season and freshman corners Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor have steadily improved. The one concern: As a group Tennessee isn’t breaking up many passes (just 3 vs. Power 5 teams).
ST: B
If the Vols were better in the return game, this grade would definitely be higher. The kicking game — with Joe Doyle, Brent Cimaglia and Paxton Brooks sharing various duties — has been the best facet of Tennessee’s team in 2018.
3 KEYS FOR THE SECOND HALF
Tennessee remains a longshot to reach bowl eligibility, but as in a hat-tip to Lloyd Christmas, there’s a chance. Here’s three keys that could help the Vols reach the postseason…
1. Improve their first-quarter offense
Tennessee still hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in the first quarter. The Vols are averaging an eye-gouging 1.6 yards per carry in the opening period, too. The Vols must find a way to start faster. Pruitt has spoken extensively about execution, but playing in a phone booth hasn’t helped, either. Ditch the conservative calls to open the game.
2. Tackle better
By in large, the defense has been fundamentally sound — its committed just four penalties and hasn’t had huge busts in coverage since the opener — but the unit still doesn’t tackle consistently. According to PFF, the Vols have missed 36 tackles this season — 30 coming against Power 5 teams.
3. Force more turnovers
Tennessee had poor fumble luck against Georgia, but the Vols haven’t been great at hawking the football aside from the ETSU blowout. With such a small margin for error, this team needs to find a way to generate more takeaways/splash plays on defense.