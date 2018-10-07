Tennessee still has seven games on its 2018 schedule, but with an idle date Saturday, it's a good time to recap some midseason numbers, grades and keys to a potential postseason push.

QB: B-

Jarrett Guarantano has improved, but the handcuffs remain on the second-year starter as he still doesn’t have a natural feel for the game and struggles to throw wideouts open.

RB: B

Tennessee’s tailbacks have left some yards on the field, but considering the overall run blocking, the unit has performed well as a whole. Ty Chandler has been electric with limited touches, while Tim Jordan, Madre London and Jeremy Banks have all had nice individual moments.

WR: B

The unit has been fine. They’ve mostly caught the ball when it’s been thrown their way, but as group, they struggle to generate separate and they don’t block on the perimeter very consistently.

TE: D

Dominick Wood-Anderson has lots of potential, but the transition from JUCO to the SEC hasn’t gone seamlessly. The rest of the group hasn’t been much better, with Eli Wolf playing sparingly and Austin Pope fumbling a big play against UF and committing multiple penalties in limited snaps.

OL: D-

Compared to a year ago, Tennessee’s offensive line has actually improved in pass protection … unfortunately the unit has simply gone from awful to bad. The run blocking woes are the more concerning, as are all the mental mistakes and unforced errors.

DL: C+

Led by Alexis Johnson, the three seniors have been serviceable all season. At times they’ve been really effective. But they’re playing too many snaps and have allowed more than 200 rushing yards in both SEC contests.

LB: C+

Darrell Taylor had a monster game against Georgia, while Daniel Bituli and Darrin Kirkland have had some marquee moments. Still, as a group, the outside linebackers haven’t generated consistent pressure and the inside linebackers have struggled in run support and been worse in pass coverage.

DB: B-

The kids were exposed by a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, but otherwise, Tennessee’s defensive backs have played decently through five games. Micah Abernathy has had a nice senior season and freshman corners Bryce Thompson and Alontae Taylor have steadily improved. The one concern: As a group Tennessee isn’t breaking up many passes (just 3 vs. Power 5 teams).

ST: B

If the Vols were better in the return game, this grade would definitely be higher. The kicking game — with Joe Doyle, Brent Cimaglia and Paxton Brooks sharing various duties — has been the best facet of Tennessee’s team in 2018.