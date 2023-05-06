For the first time in three weeks, Tennessee's bats weren't enough.

The Vols' nine-game win streak was due in part to their consistency at the plate, but that escape them in Game 2 against Georgia on Saturday at Foley Field.

With a number of runners in scoring position, No. 18 Tennessee failed to make the most of its opportunities in a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs that evened the series.

Tennessee starting right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander (5-5) took the loss after allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out six. Georgia finished with 10 hits.

After losing its starter to an apparent injury in the first inning, Jarvis Evans (2-0) paced Georgia with seven strikeouts, giving up just three hits and a run in 5.1 innings.

Tennessee (32-15, 12-11 SEC) couldn't capitalize with a pair of runners in the top of the first and Georgia took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom half with a Connor Tate RBI double to center field.

The Bulldogs (26-21, 9-14) added another run in the third on Tate's second RBI to go up 2-0.

Tennessee loaded the bases in the sixth starting with a Hunter Ensley walk and singles from Jared Dickey and Christian Moore. Griffin Merritt drew a walk to plate Ensley and put the Vols on the board, 3-1 but Georgia reliever Chanlder Marsh got out of another bases-loaded jam to end the frame.

Tennessee had the tying run at the plate in each of the final three innings, including the ninth following Maui Ahuna's two-out double, but Ensley grounded out at short to hand the Vols' their first loss in 11 games.

Tennessee will look to take the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.