Missouri made its gameplan known right out of the gate.



The Tigers were going to commit to the long ball and take the good and bad that came with that approach.

It worked for 25 minutes and then once more at the buzzer.

Missouri hit 14 3-pointers, including eight in the first half to build a double-digit lead. Tennessee overcame that deficit behind a big game from guard Tyreke Key who nearly single handedly brought the Vols back to take the lead in the second half.

For the second-straight game, Tennessee put itself in position to win in spite of an opponent's unprecedented success from the perimeter and for the second-straight game, missed shots in critical moments led to a crushing loss as time expired.

Santiago Vescovi, who missed a free throw that led to a Vanderbilt game-winning 3-pointer on Wednesday, found himself in a similar position with four seconds left. He missed the first of two, then a lane violation on Tobe Awaka kept the Vols' lead at two as Missouri took possession for the final time.

DeAndre Gholston drove the ball furiously down the floor, tightly guarded by Jahmai Maschak with the clock working against him. He pulled up from well outside the arc and in an eerie turn of events, his game-winning shot went through with no time left to hand Missouri a 86-85 win and Tennessee a numbing defeat.

"I'm really proud of the fight these guys showed in the second half," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "Missouri played terrific in the first half. ...They shot the ball well but the way we fought back in the second half, I love it. It's a different feeling. We all hurt for (Vescovi). He's hurting and I hurt for him because he knows he had a chance two games in a row to put the game on the ice, but he's won a lot of games for us. I hate it for him. Where we've been, he's had a lot to do with it.

"Again, that was one of those heaves that you see happen. That was more of a desperation one and he made it."

Gholston's shot didn't just give the Vols (19-6, 8-4 SEC) their third loss in four games, it also robbed the headlines from Key, who's 21 second half points appeared to set the stage for a memorable comeback win.

Key totaled 23 points and connected on six 3-pointers. During a 24-8 run that helped Tennessee overcome a 14-point deficit, Key was responsible for 18 of those points.



"I think just coming out I knew we kind of needed a spark," Key said. "Just being more aggressive. I've been working on it the past couple of weeks in practice and like I said, just being confident."



"(Key) has two games in a row where he shot," Barnes added. "We want him to do what he does well. That is all we want these guys to do. Tyreke Key is starting to see it and feel it at different levels. I like where he is."

Three days after Tennessee gave up 10 3-pointers in a 66-65 loss to Vanderbilt, the Vols could do little to slow down Missouri (18-7, 6-6). The Tigers turned a back-and-fourth first five minutes into a sizable lead, starting with a 14-3 run that included multiple threes from Sean East II.

Missouri shot 50.0% from three in the half and another 51.5% from the field and held a commanding 44-32 advantage at halftime.

"Think about it, (Missouri) banked one in early. It's not like we were lost too many times," Barnes said. "That's what they do. So again, they shot the ball extremely well. We're going to run into teams like that. I thought they picked up too many points off our turnovers."

At the time, Tennessee didn't have the offense to keep up. The Vols found themselves in desperate need of a shooter to give them any sort of chance in the second half.

Enter Key.

Key was one of the few bright spots in the Vanderbilt loss. He had struggled to find consistency since transferring to Tennessee from Indiana State, where he was a constant scoring threat but put up 14 points at Vanderbilt and followed up that showing with one that could spark the kind of offensive production Tennessee has desperately needed at times this season.

Missouri opened the second half much like it had closed out the first as Kobe Brown, who finished with a team-high 21, made the Tigers' ninth 3-pointer. He added another a little over a minute later to swell the lead to 54-38.

Sparked by Key, Tennessee closed the gap and took its first lead since early in the first half on a Vescovi three.

The momentum seemed to have completely shifted to the Vols, especially when Missouri was fouling to try and preserve the clock. That strategy doesn't often work out exactly how it's planned but in the last two games, it has for Tennessee's opponents.

Vescovi's free throw would have put the Vols up three and a second might have secured a win. Instead, Tennessee ended up on the wrong end of a thrilling finish again.

Missouri became the first team this season to shoot more than 50% on Tennessee, going 52.6% from the field and 53.8% from three.

Gholston scored 18, East tallied 17 and D'Moi Hodge finished with 14 for the Tigers.

Vescovi totaled 16 and Zakai Zeigler turned in his third double double of the season with 11 points and 10 assists.

Tennessee hosts conference leader and No. 3 Alabama on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) beat Auburn 77-69 on Saturday.

"We love our team. We know these guys care," Barnes said. "They came out and they wanted to play. They played against a team tonight-and we are going to against one Wednesday night-that can make (14) threes. ...I believe in these guys I do. I have been doing it long enough to know you hit some spells like this and as quickly as we got in it, we can get out of it.



"I think that once we get out of it, which I know we will, we will get going in the right direction to get where we want to be when it's all said and done."